SMITHFIELD – No bond will be needed for the $8.6 million Boyle Athletic Complex and energy improvements project proposed at Smithfield High School and Middle School, says Supt. Judy Paolucci.
Paolucci said combined savings, reimbursements, an ESSER III grant, impact fees from the town, a loan, and contributions from the town and school will cover this fairly large project.
“How do we pay for this without going to bond?” Paolucci asked the Smithfield School Committee during the Feb. 7 meeting. “That’s where we get creative.”
Town officials advised Paolucci that while the work needs to be done, they will not go out for another bond after the $45 million elementary school project.
On the conservative side, Paolucci anticipated 35 percent reimbursement from the Rhode Island Department of Education on several, but not all, projects. She said she hopes by putting energy improvements for the health and safety of the students, education enhancements and other qualifiers, RIDE reimbursement may jump up to 50 percent for some projects.
On the low end, that equates to a $2 million reimbursement from RIDE. There is also a $1.4 million ESSER III grant to help pay, Paolucci said, as well as $2.2 million in energy savings for the project. The district is committing $2 million from its $3.2 million fund balance, and school officials say they hope for $650,000 in impact fees from the town as well as a $375,000 request for town funding.
The district is looking into loans from Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank as well, Paolucci said.
“We’re really asking for the town’s support on this,” she said.
The project includes $4.06 million in renovations at the Boyle Athletic Complex. Those repairs include replacing the football field with artificial turf, replacing the track with a six-lane running track, and moving the area for new throwing track and field events to the Pleasant Valley Elementary School softball field. The scope of work also includes replacing the fencing, bleachers and press box.
The second phase of the project, if possible, includes an entry plaza and a small building with restrooms for $850,000. Paolucci said it is included in the Rhode Island Department of Education application for reimbursement if there is additional funding.
“We’re hoping to have the entire project done, we need to move forward and replace the football track very soon,” she said.
Both School Committee members Rose Marie Cipriano and Richard Iannitelli agreed with Paolucci during Monday’s School Committee meeting that moving track and field events will open up both areas.
Another $801,000 is included in the project for replacing 10 rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the school roofs and a condenser for the high school auditorium. Paolucci said the results will bring improved air efficiency and quality to both buildings, as well as extend the life of facilities. Some rooftop units were installed in the 1960s, she said, and have exceeded their life expectancy.
Funding for the rooftops units is covered by ESSER III grants, Paolucci said. She added that better educational environments bring better student performance and attendance.
“What we’re aiming to do, by improving the comfort level of the school and air quality of the school, is give them a better learning environment,” she said.
Another portion of the project is $3.75 millionin energy improvements recommended by Honeywell. Paolucci said the goal is to make the buildings as tight as possible by replacing doors, controls on lighting and appliances, dampers, exhaust fans, new boilers, and improvements to ventilation in each room.
“The project overall included making improvements to the building envelope,” she said.
The energy savings brought by both projects add up to $2.8 million over 20 years to go toward the total cost of the project.
Paolucci said plans could be scaled back if necessary.
“In the end, if we can get this rolling, the town will have new facilities that God knows we need,” she said.
