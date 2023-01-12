SMITHFIELD – Renovation plans are moving forward for the Boyle Athletic Complex, according to Jim Partridge of Edward Rowse Architects, who said a groundbreaking ceremony for the field project will be this spring with completion by mid-autumn.

During the Jan. 2 School Committee meeting, Rowse Architects, the project’s architectural and engineering firm, presented Stage III plans for the Boyle Athletic Complex and school improvements. Partridge gave a summary of the application, which included a timeframe for the project, funding, designs and more.

