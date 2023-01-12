SMITHFIELD – Renovation plans are moving forward for the Boyle Athletic Complex, according to Jim Partridge of Edward Rowse Architects, who said a groundbreaking ceremony for the field project will be this spring with completion by mid-autumn.
During the Jan. 2 School Committee meeting, Rowse Architects, the project’s architectural and engineering firm, presented Stage III plans for the Boyle Athletic Complex and school improvements. Partridge gave a summary of the application, which included a timeframe for the project, funding, designs and more.
Despite continued supply chain issues and inflation, Partridge said he feels confident the project will be completed on time and on budget. He said the district needs to submit a Stage III application to the Rhode Island Department of Education for approval of schematic plans, which include the budget and schedule for the project, before moving forward.
RIDE will return the application with comments, Partridge said, before the district can move forward with final contract plans for approval. Both sets will need RIDE approval, as well as approval from several town and state agencies, including the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Rhode Island Historical Society, the town’s building official, the School Committee, and more.
“It’s an opportunity to evaluate and see if we have to reinvestigate to make sure we’re on target with the project,” Partridge said.
He showed preliminary designs for the concession stand, which will feature restrooms, something the high school’s athletic complex previously lacked.
Partridge said they’re sticking with turf rather than grass for the football field, and said the Boyle Athletic Complex Building Committee before purchase will analyze each option.
Partridge said that supply chain issues are still raising concerns for the project, but said he feels confident the renovations will stay on schedule. He said some lead times can be as long as three weeks, and it is better to order sooner than later.
“We don’t even know what it is (lead time) in a given month,” he said.
The School Committee approved purchasing the HVAC units for the high and middle schools. Facilities Director Angelo Mencucci said it is important to purchase the units now for several reasons, including the 22 to 30 weeks of lead time needed. He added that the school purchasing the units rather than the contractor doing so will save the district a 5 percent markup from the contractor on the approximately $275,000 units.
“Getting them early is the right thing to do to get started in July instead of December,” he said.
Director of Financial Operations Ariana Spicola said the project is fully funded, adding that the rooftop HVAC units are paid for by a grant.
