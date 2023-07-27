WOONSOCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket will be further expanding to fit the needs of the community, says CEO Gary Rebelo.
Four of the elementary school classrooms located in the newly renovated location at 600 Social St. will be transformed into preschool classrooms.
A grant, which will fully fund the renovation of the four classrooms, was awarded to the Boys & Girl Club by LISC Rhode Island last October. According to Rebelo, the same grant was awarded for the organization to move forward with preschool classrooms in Cumberland as well.
“There’s been a need for quite some time,” said Nick Rogers, vice president and COO.
Rebelo said the idea of adding preschool options had been on their radar for almost four years when they began construction on the building.
“It was kind of pre-planned, and some of the rough plumbing was pre-done,” he said.
The classrooms will include sinks for teachers and children, as well as small toilets. Parents will have a number of options for their children to have care three to five days per week, as well as half-day to full-day options.
Since the ribbon-cutting last month to reveal new renovations of a two-story play area, a STEAM enrichment center, an indoor basketball court, a music center, and a culinary learning center, the organization has been quite busy, said Rebelo.
Rebelo recounted the journey of the renovations that were held up for some time because of the pandemic, but said they are now moving forward and coming up with fresh ideas for the community.
Rebelo and Rogers confirmed said have started receiving registration for preschool and are expecting more incoming children with fall approaching and parents looking for quality care.
“We always have plans in the works, it’s what’s best for the community, our kids, our members, and their families, that’s our goal,” said Rebelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.