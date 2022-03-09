PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket will be holding its summer camps for the youth this summer, returning to normal programming after last year was altered due to COVID-19.
The club opened up registration for summer camp at Camp Ramsbottom on March 1. Located in Rehoboth, Mass., Camp Ramsbottom is offered to children ages 6-13, and runs from June through August in four two-week sessions. The first session begins June 27.
Lauren Lastrina, director of sports, fitness, recreation and camp for the Boys & Girls Club, said that they are excited to have camp return to normal this year, especially due to the negative mental health impact the pandemic has had on kids.
Lastrina said that for Camp Ramsbottom, normal means that children ages 6-8 stay with their assigned groups all day and rotate between all activities throughout their two-week session. Children who are 9 years old or older can rotate on their own schedule throughout the day. They check in with their counselor throughout the day, but for the most part they have independence.
The Boys & Girls Club will follow Massachusetts camp guidelines for COVID-19, but Lastrina said that even if mask mandates do return, she does not anticipate youth needing to wear them at camp due to programs largely being outside.
“We’re super excited to bring back kids 9 and up being able to have independence,” Lastrina said. “Another thing that we didn’t have last year that we are super excited to bring back is transportation. We have bus stops all around Pawtucket and southeastern Massachusetts, and it helps transport the kids to and from camp.”
At the end of the camp session last year, parents were able to fill out a survey on the experience their children had with the camp and what they would like to see change next year. After transportation was not offered last year due to COVID-19 safety measures, Lastrina said that they got many requests to provide transportation again this year.
Another large part of the feedback the Boys & Girls Club received was on how beneficial the camp was for children.
“The kids need it; a lot of the feedback we got was that it was really good for the kids’ mental health,” Lastrina said. “It was normal stability; they can play outside, they can socialize, they can run around and be kids.”
Lastrina said that over the past two years, she has seen a change in mental health in mental health among children, and she says she believes this is largely due to the pandemic and being isolated from their peers.
“Kids have really suffered through this pandemic with their mental health and I see a lot more kids with social anxiety because they weren’t around other kids, and they had to be isolated and stuck at home,” she said. They have been through a lot these past few years with their life being flipped upside down, so we’re excited to offer them more stability and more of a sense of normalcy where they can hang out with their friends, play outside, socialize.”
At camp, they are off of their phones and just running around being kids.
“That was the feedback we got from parents last year, that they were so thankful that we were able to be open and that their kid could be a kid again for seven hours a day,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.