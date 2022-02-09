PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club and Pawtucket YMCA are working in partnership with the Pawtucket Police Department to create new programs for teens in response to the recent rise in violence across the city.
After three homicides in two weeks, happening not far from their facilities, Jim Hoyt, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, and Charles Clifford, CEO of the YMCA, decided to partner up in response.
“Our kids are too important to not be talking about this and taking action now,” Hoyt said. “We have programs already, and we’re hoping to unveil the ones we’re working on in collaboration with each other soon.”
Before unveiling the new programs, Clifford said the Y and the Boys & Girls Club want to make sure they have the appropriate funding and everything in place.
Hoyt and Clifford said that they are currently finalizing items, and in the upcoming months they will be announcing the programs the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club will be working together on for Pawtucket’s youth.
Hoyt said the Boys & Girls Club and Y have both been around for more than 100 years and have always acted as a safe place for youth. Clifford said the two organizations have similar goals and that Pawtucket is blessed to have both.
“Studies have shown that from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. is when youth are most likely to engage in risky behaviors,” Hoyt said. “Our goal is to provide a healthy alternative to that, a safe, welcoming space that offers high-quality programming for youth of all ages. Our programs provide access to strong adult mentors, which gives kids access to positive relationships with supportive role models.”
The Boys & Girls Club and Y were established specifically to give children and young adults safe alternatives to being on the streets after school. Programs, such as volleyball and basketball, mentorships, academic help, meals after school and specialized camps, were designed to hook kids into coming to the club and staying safe and out of trouble.
In light of recent violence, Hoyt and Clifford said it was becoming increasingly important for their organizations to be a safe space for the young people they serve.
“Gun violence is a national as well as local problem, and those involved are getting younger and younger,” Hoyt said. “That is why both of our community organizations are so important. We want to remind the community that there are safe options for youth to get them off the streets.”
Hoyt said that after one of a homicides in January, one of the young adults attending the clb was talking about the violence and knew too many details for Hoyt’s liking.
“It was disturbing to hear those violent details recalled, and just the fact that we can have a place that he can come to, that drove home the point,” Hoyt said. “We hear things every day and that drives home what we do. At the end of the day, we want to see kids graduate and be a great addition to the community.”
“It’s a small city and everyone knows everyone,” Clifford said. “When those things happen, it’s the magic of the staff, and if you have laid the groundwork, when kids have questions about what is going on and want to have a safe conversation about it, they have mentors available to talk things through.”
Hoyt and Clifford said the Pawtucket Police Department has also been working with them.
“The YMCA and Boys and Girls Club have a great relationship with the Police Department, and we’ve always had those connections,” Hoyt said. “It’s important for the kids to know that police officers are their friends.”
Det. Lt. David Holden said he is one of the officers working on joint efforts, and that his experiences with the organizations have always been positive.
Holden said that while there is no link between the recent incidents in Pawtucket, and said they were not random acts of violence, it is not good for young people to be hearing and seeing the violence that has gone on in the streets lately.
“These are tough times on the street and the clubs give kids that warm home feeling,” Holden said. “They are a safety net for the kids. I can’t make it any clearer, it’s a safety net to keep our kids safe and healthy.”
