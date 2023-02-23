CUMBERLAND – Deliberations over the proposed $37,708 purchase of a crew cab pickup truck for Cumberland Animal Control last week eventually found their way to suggestions that certain town employees might need a quicker mode of transportation to get to appointments.
Town Councilor Peter Bradley questioned the need for a crew cab with one person working, and Mayor Jeff Mutter immediately responded that it’s actually two people, an animal control officer and assistant, and the back of the cab is not for humans but for the animals they rescue. The truck will be outfitted with something that slips into the back of the crew cab to hold animals
“There’s no reason for them to be carrying people, other than themselves, in that vehicle,” he said.
Bradley then asked what the pickup bed is for, and Mutter responded that there are animals of different sizes. Bradley asked what’s going to happen with the smaller Ford Escape that animal control is currently using, and Mutter said it will be repurposed to another department.
Bradley asked about whether animal control falls directly under police jurisdiction, and Mutter said it’s its own separate department with a practice that closely interacts with police, but it’s not under police either financially or administratively. The mayor then said he believes they answer to him just as any other executive staff would.
Bradley, who’s had more than a few testy exchanges with Mutter over various topics, said he was still having trouble wrapping his mind around buying a crew cab for two people. He said it seems a small van would work the same way.
After some back and forth on what other communities use, the councilman then said that he heard from a business owner that a town department head showed up on a bicycle for an appointment, suggesting that this person could perhaps use a repurposed vehicle. Mutter said his first guess was that it might be Planning Director Jonathan Stevens.
“I have no knowledge of that,” he said. “Was the job accomplished?”
“Yea, I think it only took him a year and a half to get there, but yea, he did make it to the appointment,” he said.
Oh, then that wouldn’t be Stevens, Mutter responded, since the director uses one of those electric bicycles.
“That’s an efficient way to get to an appointment?” Bradley asked.
Mutter then said he would not find it offensive if someone took a bicycle to an appointment, but said he has no knowledge that it happened. When Council President Mike Kinch interjected that the conversation might be a bit off the rails, Mutter responded that Bradley is an at-large member of the council, “and I will answer any question you ask me.”
Councilor Bob Shaw then asked if the 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD Crew Cab 145 from Colonial Municipal Group is a new vehicle, and Mutter responded that he believes it’s never been used. Shaw responded that if, for a $37,000 price point, the town can get a vehicle that would otherwise cost $15,000 or $20,000 more, he’s all for it based on that value.
Bradley then noted that the bid was coming under a police bid, and Mutter agreed, saying that Animal Control Officer David Waycott is a former police officer and did his research by piggybacking off an existing Boston police bid based on the vehicle he feels meets the department’s needs and at a competitive price.
If further discussion was warranted, said Mutter, that’s fine, the town would lose the vehicle to someone else and simply find another one.
The council then voted 6-1 to authorize the purchase, with Bradley voting no. He said he would rather see a small cargo van that’s more fuel efficient “rather than something used for police business.”
Asked later about the whole bicycle issue, Mutter said he has no problem with any employee showing up to an appointment by whatever means they desire, as long as they act professionally.
“I’ve always felt it’s not how you arrive, what matters is what you deliver,” he said.
He said cycling to an appointment is quite fuel efficient, which relates to the reason Bradley gave for voting against the purchase.
(3) comments
$38 K cheep money for that truck . Their are bigger fish to fry?
If a pickup is to be the decision, the F250 or 2500 size should be the minimum standard going forward. This way, the vehicle can be outfitted with a plow either initially or down the road when it is repurposed. Trailer towing capability is also much improved and as we know, departments share vehicles when in need.
“I’ve always felt it’s not how you arrive, what matters is what you deliver,” *** Another great Mutterism.
Along with: "It's about getting it right, not being right."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.