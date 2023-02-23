New truck

The type of truck purchased for use by Cumberland Animal Control employees.

CUMBERLAND – Deliberations over the proposed $37,708 purchase of a crew cab pickup truck for Cumberland Animal Control last week eventually found their way to suggestions that certain town employees might need a quicker mode of transportation to get to appointments.

Town Councilor Peter Bradley questioned the need for a crew cab with one person working, and Mayor Jeff Mutter immediately responded that it’s actually two people, an animal control officer and assistant, and the back of the cab is not for humans but for the animals they rescue. The truck will be outfitted with something that slips into the back of the crew cab to hold animals

chief
chief

$38 K cheep money for that truck . Their are bigger fish to fry?

tedveck
tedveck

If a pickup is to be the decision, the F250 or 2500 size should be the minimum standard going forward. This way, the vehicle can be outfitted with a plow either initially or down the road when it is repurposed. Trailer towing capability is also much improved and as we know, departments share vehicles when in need.

BLemois
BLemois

“I’ve always felt it’s not how you arrive, what matters is what you deliver,” *** Another great Mutterism.

Along with: "It's about getting it right, not being right."

