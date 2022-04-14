LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is seeking volunteers to help clean up litter along Breakneck Hill Road/Great Road in Lincoln this Saturday, April 16. Those interested in helping can meet at Chase Farm at 9 a.m. A police detail will be there for safety, but the cleanup isn’t recommended for children.
Community service hours are available for volunteers.
