LINCOLN – Stephanie Santos of the Lincoln Conservation Commission said a May 13 Breakneck Hill Road cleanup was both good and bad.
“It’s great that we were able to collect so much litter, but it’s pretty terrible that there’s that much of it to pick up,” she said.
Over the course of four hours, about 10 volunteers collected between 35 and 40 extra-large trash bags worth of plastic bottles, nips, fast-food wrappers, plastic cups, bras, dirty diapers, and even some pregnancy tests, among various other littered items.
Volunteers started at Chase Farm and made their way to the YMCA then back up to Moffett Mill. Accompanying the volunteers were two workers from the Department of Public Works, and a police officer to ensure the safety of the volunteers on the busy road.
Though Breakneck Hill Road is technically a state road, Santos said the town makes an effort to try to keep the street looking the way it’s supposed to.
“To me, Breakneck Hill is the true essence of Lincoln, with the river running through and all of the history behind it, so I think it’s important to keep that area clean,” she said.
Santos also said they picked up construction materials such as paint and plaster. The illegal dumping of such items inspired Santos and the Conservation Commission to run a toxic waste collection event in the future.
“A lot of the stuff we find dumped is stuff that people don’t know how to dispose of,” said Santos. “Perhaps if we had a town-run event like the E-waste event, it’ll be easier for people to do the right thing.”
The Conservation Commission and Santos thanked all of the volunteers, including Town Administrator Phil Gould for their time and efforts.
If anyone is interested in future cleanups, Santos encourages any and all participation. To find out about Conservation Commission events, visit townoflincolnconservationcommission.org or the Town of Lincoln RI Conservation Commission Facebook page.
