LINCOLN – The highly anticipated Breakneck Hollow appeal will be heard this Friday, April 29. The State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB) is scheduled to meet to discuss the proposed affordable housing development in Lincoln.
Women’s Development Corp. applied to build 44 units of affordable housing off Breakneck Hill Road several years ago. The application was denied by the Lincoln Planning Board in October 2020, after residents and board members expressed concerns about safety, density and public utilities.
WDC is appealing the denial in hopes that the SHAB will overturn the decision and allow the project to move forward.
The town of Lincoln and neighbors at the Stone Creek Condominiums next to the proposed complex are opposing WDC’s appeal.
The hearing has been set for Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island Department of Administration, 1 Capital Hill, Providence in conference room 2A. Since there’s limited seating, the meeting may also be accessed via phone by calling 1-877-870-5858, password 587893.
Oral arguments will be made by attorneys for the WDC, the town of Lincoln and the intervening abutters, addressing “the merits of the developer’s appeal of the Lincoln Planning Board’s decision denying master plan approval of the comprehensive permit application.”
After oral arguments, members of the SHAB may publicly deliberate and vote on the appeal “in accordance with the standards prescribed under the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.”
If the SHAB determines that it requires additional arguments from counsel, supplemental briefing, and/or the opportunity to review the record before deliberating, SHAB reserves the right to schedule a further public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.