LINCOLN — After a series of delays, the State Housing Appeals Board will hear an appeal today, Thursday, regarding a proposed affordable housing development off Breakneck Hill Road.
The development in question is Breakneck Hollow, which calls for 44 apartment units in two buildings. The development would be adjacent to the Route 146 off-ramp and Breakneck Hill Road, diagonally across from the MacColl YMCA.
Citing concerns about traffic, the project’s proposed density and sewage plans, Lincoln’s Planning Board voted to deny Women’s Development Corp.’s Breakneck Hollow application in November 2020.
Women’s Development Corp., or WDC, then filed an appeal of that decision through the State Housing Appeals Board.
The appeal was originally scheduled to be heard on Dec. 16, but the hearing was tabled when it came to light that SHAB chairperson Kelley Morris Salvatore’s brother-in-law Thomas Salvatore serves on the Lincoln Planning Board.
That conflict prompted Morris Salvatore to seek an Ethics Commission opinion. On Jan. 11, the Ethics Commission advised the SHAB chairperson to recuse herself from the hearing.
That brings us to this Thursday, Feb. 17, when the SHAB was set to reconvene to discuss “Women’s Development Corporation v. Town of Lincoln and Interested Abutters.” It will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m.
During Thursday’s public hearing, legal counsel for the developer is expected to deliver oral arguments. Then, the Town of Lincoln and intervening abutters who are opposed to the project were set to “address the developer’s motion for a continuance in the appeal and the objections by the Town of Lincoln and abutters.”
Sources close to the matter have indicated that the developer has pushed for a continuance, based on the fact that there are multiple vacant seats on the SHAB. A potential vote on the motion for a continuance was also on the meeting agenda.
The board has the power to reverse the Planning Board’s denial, if it determines that the decision was not consistent with the town’s affordable housing plan.
In making their decision, the board will consider:
- The extent to which Lincoln is meeting its housing needs, including, but not limited to the 10 percent goal for low- and moderate-income housing units;
- The health and safety of existing residents;
- Environmental protection;
- The extent to which Lincoln applies its zoning ordinances and review procedures evenly on subsidized and unsubsidized housing applications alike.
