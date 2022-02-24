LINCOLN — The State Housing Appeals Board voted unanimously last week to deny a request by Women’s Development Corp. to delay a hearing on their proposed housing project in Lincoln.
The 44-unit affordable housing project, Breakneck Hollow, was denied by the Lincoln Planning Board in 2020. The developer, WDC, subsequently appealed that denial via the State Housing Appeals Board.
After several delays (see related story for the full timeline of this controversial project on Page 4), the SHAB was set to hear the appeal last week. That wasn’t the case, however, since WDC requested that the hearing be continued again.
An attorney for WDC argued that the matter shouldn’t be heard until two vacant seats on the SHAB are filled.
David Igliozzi, representing WDC, said they understood that six out of seven SHAB members would vote on the Breakneck Hollow Appeal, since the chairwoman had to recuse herself. Instead, they faced four members.
Igliozzi said the SHAB, unlike other boards, has specific membership requirements for each seat. The SHAB is intended to represent a variety of interests, he said. Moving forward with only four members would be “contradictory to the state’s statutory intent, and to some extent, inconsistent with what we’d consider a fair and due process.”
“To be forced to have to achieve a unanimous verdict is highly unusual in a board hearing. Especially one with specific requirements of board membership,” he continued.
Igliozzi said WDC has lobbied the governor to appoint new SHAB members, and that the governor’s office indicated that there are nominees waiting to be sworn in. Until then, he said the hearing should be continued.
“The only party being prejudiced here by the extension is the applicant,” he added. “The town continued this for a very, very long time before they made a decision. The applicant is looking for the best, fullest, fairest and most complete hearing at this level.”
Town of Lincoln, abutters respond
Tony DeSisto, the town of Lincoln’s solicitor, responded first to Igliozzi’s comment about the length of the hearing, saying WDC agreed to any extension.
Further, DeSisto said the SHAB isn’t the only board with open seats. The Coastal Resources Management Council, which DeSisto represents, “is also shorthanded right now.”
“It’s understandable because of the crazy COVID times, the administration change mid-stream, and a variety of other things,” he said, “... but this is the first time I’ve seen a request for an indefinite continuance until seats are filled. As a governmental attorney, I see problems here.”
Part of the problem, he said, is what will happen to the SHAB’s other cases, one of which he’s set to participate in.
There are four active cases moving through the appeals process, including Lincoln’s Breakneck Hollow. A second appeal is almost ready for a hearing in Narragansett, while a third is progressing in Warren. A fourth, in Charlestown, is likely headed for a hearing later this year.
If Lincoln’s case is continued, DeSisto said that could spell trouble for the other three cases, including his Warren appeal.
“I think continuing this sets a bad precedent,” he said. Put plainly, if there’s a quorum, the appeal should be heard. “I see nothing in the statute that says a body has to be at full strength to hear an appeal,” he added.
If the SHAB appointments aren’t made this legislative session, “that’s gonna push this one into 2023,” said DeSisto. “You’ll have to hang out a sign that says: Until we hear that application, we’re not hearing any other cases. That’s prejudicial.”
Attorney Joelle Roche, on behalf of the intervening neighbors, agreed with DeSisto and echoed his sentiments. She, too, was worried about the precedent.
“I’d love to pick and choose who hears my applications. I’ve been in positions where I’ve needed four out of four votes,” she said, including at her last SHAB appeal.
She submitted her brief on behalf of the interveners last July, and said they’re looking for a timely resolution.
“If this is continued until we have more information on whether there will be new appointees this session, it could end in June or it could be next year,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to the parties involved, or the board members, who have read substantial record and were ready to go in December.”
Ultimately, the board sided with DeSisto and Roche. The SHAB members voted unanimously to deny WDC’s request for a continuance.
Members cited the following reasons for their denial of the continuance:
• The danger of a binding precedent. If they approved WDC’s continuance, other appeals in the state might be delayed, including one in Warren (where DeSisto represents the town), and another where Igliozzi represents the developer.
• Given the amount of materials the SHAB has to address, it can only realistically handle one appeal at a time.
• The board will never actually have all seven of its members at the Breakneck Hollow hearing, since the chair has to recuse herself.
• There have been very few cases in the last several years where the SHAB has not been in unanimous agreement. The SHAB has also heard a number of cases with only four members.
• Many other state boards and commissions operate with vacant seats, so long as there’s a quorum.
• The SHAB typically gives each side one chance for a continuance. Technically, WDC’s first chance was in December (when they asked the board to stop proceedings so the chair could get an Ethics Commission opinion).
• The matter may end up in superior court, anyway.
The date of the actual hearing has not yet been set.
