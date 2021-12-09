LINCOLN – The developer behind Breakneck Hollow, a proposed affordable housing development off Breakneck Hill Road, is ready to appeal the town’s decision to deny the project.
Women’s Development Corp. is expected to appear before the State Housing Appeals Board on Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
The SHAB meeting will be held in Lincoln at Town Hall. Town Planner Al Ranaldi told The Breeze that the meeting was moved to Town Hall to accommodate the number of people they anticipate attending.
The appeal will be heard publicly, but members of the public will not have an opportunity to weigh in. It will also be streamed online at lincolnri.org.
Women’s Development Corp. originally submitted plans for a two-building, 44-unit affordable housing complex in June of 2018. The complex was proposed for a 12-acre property across from the MacColl YMCA, just off the Route 146 exit.
In late 2018, Ranaldi issued a certificate of non-completeness to stop the application from moving forward to the Planning Board. His concerns included traffic and safety, especially given the development’s proximity to the Route 146 off-ramp at Breakneck Hill, as well as questions concerning the proposed sewer connection and the project’s overall density.
A year later, the developer presented slightly revised plans. Neighbors expressed their own concerns about the proposed development, which was heard by the Planning Board and ultimately denied in November 2020.
After several delays, the Women’s Development Corporation’s appeal of that decision will be heard this month.
Along with the town, residents of the Stone Creek condos bordering the proposed development have filed an objection to the appeal. They will be represented by attorney Joelle Rocha.
Richard Bradbury, treasurer of The Residences at Stone Creek, said in a statement that the objection “has nothing to do with affordable housing.”
“At no time has there ever been any objection to a program that is important to the economic vitality of communities,” he said. Rather, the objection is about “all of the major impacts” of the project to Stone Creek and the surrounding historic area.
Those impacts, which Bradbury said have not been adequately addressed, include traffic, sewer, environmental, safety and density.
“As the proverbial saying goes, trying to put a square peg in a round hole. The density waiver that they are asking for is significant for that area which only has four buildable acres in the middle of the wetlands,” he said. “What is actually being called for, (44 units in two, three-story buildings) is something that would result in a grossly out-of-scale development of the sort currently prohibited in this historic neighborhood.”
Bradbury said there’s a legal process they’re required to follow, but that they’re hopeful that the SHAB will uphold the Planning Board’s denial.
Ahead of the meeting, Friends of Hearthside (the nonprofit overseeing a number of historic properties on Great Road) President Kathy Hartley said she’s equally worried about the historic character of the area.
Great Road/Breakneck Hill Road is a state-designated scenic roadway, the first one in Rhode Island selected for the national program back in 2003. Since then, Hartley said traffic counts on the street have more than doubled.
“It’s really up to the citizens of our town to be diligent to ensure the scenic roadway is protected,” she said, noting that the state put special plantings at the 146 exit as a sort of gateway into the Great Road historic district and Rhode Island scenic roadway.
“This is not about people saying, ‘we don’t want this.’ There are real reasons to deny this project. We have something very special here with our historical resources along this scenic corridor, and we want to protect that,” she said. “We think the development needs to be in a different location. This is the worst possible location for it.”
