LINCOLN – The State Housing Appeals Board will take more time to decide whether to overturn the Lincoln Planning Board’s denial of an application for affordable housing off Breakneck Hill Road.
In 2020, the Lincoln Planning Board denied Women Development Corporation’s “Breakneck Hollow” application, which called for 44 units of low and moderate-income housing.
The developer then motioned to appeal through the SHAB, in an effort to move forward with the project. The town of Lincoln and neighbors at the Stone Creek Condominiums are opposing WDC’s appeal.
After several delays, the SHAB met last Friday afternoon in Providence to discuss the case of “Womens Development Corp. v. the Town of Lincoln and interested abutters.” Attorney David Igliozzi represented WDC, Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto stood in for the town, and attorney Joelle Rocha for the intervening abutters.
Igliozzi said the pandemic had a significant time impact on Breakneck Hollow. The saga began in October 2018, when WDC applied for a comprehensive permit.
“The process in Lincoln was very arduous, to say the least,” Igliozzi said.
Traffic, density and sewer connection remain top issues
Officials expressed three concerns during deliberations about Breakneck Hollow: traffic safety, “excessive” density and the planned sewer connection.
On the subject of traffic, Igliozzi argued that the town was trying to force WDC to solve a problem it didn’t create, making the project economically unfeasible.
Breakneck Hill Road is rated “F,” the lowest designation.
“I’ve always wondered why there’s no G, H, I, etc.,” commented DeSisto. “When you say it’s not going to get any worse, the National Traffic Association that comes up with this rating stops at F. There’s going to be more cars coming out of there … it’s going to be worse.”
He said the Lincoln Planning Board considered the expert testimony of Police Chief Brian Sullivan, who agreed that the dangerous roadway might worsen and that the light there would back traffic up.
DeSisto also mentioned the proximity of two state institutions, the Community College of Rhode Island, which he called the “800-pound gorilla,” and Davies Career and Technical High School.
“It’s not just local traffic, it’s students coming from other parts of the state. That’s why the neighbors have such difficulty,” he said, adding that members of the Lincoln Planning Board voted based on their own experiences traveling Breakneck Hill.
“Was that countered by the applicant? Did they meet their burden of proof on that? No,” he said.
“Doesn’t the town have a legitimate concern if they’re at level F? Why shouldn’t the town be concerned, if you’re going to add traffic to an already significantly traveled area?” Richard asked.
Igliozzi said WDC isn’t technically required to make the road better – but it can’t get worse. He said they agreed to pay the state to add a light at the Route 146 off-ramp.
“We stipulated that if they don’t do it and we don’t pay, the project dies,” he said.
They took a similar stance on the sewer issue.
“Because of health, safety and environmental reasons, the applicant stipulates that if we don’t get water and sewer the project dies,” Igliozzi said. “I don’t know how much more assurance any reasonable, rationally thinking person would need.”
SHAB attorney Steven Richard said the Superior Court found that the SHAB was too deferential on the sewer issue in the past.
“Something a little more than ‘we’’ll get to it’ is needed at this stage,” he said.
Igliozzi said the WDC had tentative sewer agreements from the Narragansett Bay Commission, Department of Transportation and the YMCA, just not Stone Creek. Stone Creek helps maintain the pumping station, and has not agreed to allow WDC to use it.
“To be clear, this wasn’t a project that was rushed in and heard for two months. This went on and on, with a significant gap when they requested essentially a stay on the application, but from the very beginning the town pointed out the same issues, including the sewer,” Rocha said.
The question is where exactly the SHAB should draw the line between master and preliminary plan, and what materials they need to move forward at each stage.
DeSisto said he always advises his clients to consider the “carrying ability” of the land. Not the setbacks, but the reality of what the land can handle.
“That’s why it’s relevant that the sewer issue came up at this stage,” he said. “Asking whether sewer is available … that’s appropriate.”
On density, SHAB attorney Richard brought up a development in Johnston that was denied because “the developer was trying to jam an elephant into a mouse hole.” While the Breakneck Hollow project isn’t as large, “the other side argues this is comparable,” he said.
In the Johnston case, they were proposing to build on land that was much higher than the surrounding area. In this case, Igliozzi said there are many commercial activities in the area, and that the development would be set back from neighbors.
Rocha said density is the biggest issue, trying to fit 44 units on 4.75 acres.
“That’s not viewed in a vacuum,” she said, noting the multitude of waivers WDC would need to move forward with construction.
“My clients on the Planning Board took a common sense approach to this application. The plain fact of the matter is, it’s in the wrong spot, there’s too much here for where it’s gonna go,” DeSisto argued.
The affordable argument
Igliozzi emphasized the fact that WDC is a nonprofit developer, and that the entire project would be low and moderate income housing.
Rhode Island’s emergency affordable housing legislature “calls on towns to deliver 10 percent affordable housing,” Igliozzi noted, adding, “unfortunately, here we are, 30 years later and very little has been accomplished.”
If the SHAB finds that Lincoln’s decision was not consistent with its approved affordable housing plan, the decision may be overturned, Igliozzi said. The board must also consider whether the regulations in place create unreasonable barriers to affordable housing.
“Unfortunately, the local board has additional challenges, including political pressure and public pressure,” he said. He compared it to writing with your left hand instead of your right. “They’re not used to writing with their left hand. They’re used to being forces of their regulations, not people setting them aside for the benefit of affordable housing … it’s just not a comfortable place.”
Unlike a for-profit developer, the funds WDC receives must be put back into affordable housing projects, and won’t line stockholders’ pockets, he added.
According to Lincoln’s affordable housing plan, “the most pressing need in town is rental units,” he said, but the town hasn’t met its five and 10-year affordability goals.
“The town has failed to rezone this, or any parcel. Their comprehensive plan expired in 2004. It’s irrefutable the application meets Lincoln’s affordable housing plan to the point that it exists,” he said.
Rocha said, “the appellant would have this appeal begin and end with: Lincoln hasn’t satisfied its affordable housing goals in 30 years.”
While that’s true of a lot of communities, she said it’s not that simple. Since 2020, 144 affordable units have been approved, and more than 200 since the 2017 numbers Igliozzi cited.
There was some debate over which numbers should be considered.
Lincoln has been working to grow its affordable housing stock, Rocha said, and the town won’t push projects through without considering all of the technical aspects.
After several hours of discussion, the SHAB agreed to give each party in the case two to three weeks to put their closing arguments into writing. They continued the case to June 9.
