BURRILLVILLE – Ponaganset High School incoming freshman Julia Breault is now the fastest division five youth barrel racer in the world after competing in the National Barrel Horse Association’s Youth & Teen World Championships competition in Georgia last month.
Breault, 14, of Burrillville and daughter of Steve and Jen Breault, said she’s been barrel racing, a competition where a jockey rides a horse around four barrels in a clover pattern as fast as possible, for four years. She began riding horses when she was 6 and has also taken part in hunter-jumping competitions.
Breault and her horse, Phoenix, competed all summer winning enough points in barrel racing competitions throughout New England to qualify for the world championships competition.
“I’ve always wanted to race, I finally had the opportunity and liked it better. I like the adrenaline rush and going fast,” Breault said.
At the NBHA championships, Breault had two rounds to earn a position in the finals. She said her first round, she did not qualify. But, she was fast enough in the second round to make it to the finals.
“I ended up winning first place. Now, I’m a 5D world champion,” Breault said.
Her dedication to the sport and hard work kept her on top. Breault said she is at the barn every day and makes sure Phoenix is in top shape.
“She’s spoiled,” Breault said of her horse.
She said barrel racing takes a lot of hard work and money, and she is “really dedicated” to the sport. But, it is not all work. Breault said she really enjoys dressing up in matching colors and ranch wear for the competition. Outfits are typically flashy and coordinated to match the horse.
Breault said the outfits are one of her favorite parts of the competition.
“We get to dress up. I wear a bunch of cool outfits,” she said.
Steve Breault said he is proud of her accomplishment. Breault has aged out of youth competition and will enter the teen barrel racing division next year.
“She ended very well. She ended her youth career wicked good,” Steve said.
Breault said she plans on qualifying for the worlds competition next year and going back to try to win again. She said like any sport, it is a gamble on skill and determination who will win.
“The fastest time of them all determines where you end up in the rankings,” she said.
Breault will be attending PHS in the fall, where she will study the animal science pathway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.