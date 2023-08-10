World Champion Barrel racer Julia Breault and Phoenix
Ponaganset High incoming freshman Julia Breault and her horse, Phoenix, won the youth division five world championship for barrel racing on July 29.

BURRILLVILLE – Ponaganset High School incoming freshman Julia Breault is now the fastest division five youth barrel racer in the world after competing in the National Barrel Horse Association’s Youth & Teen World Championships competition in Georgia last month.

Breault, 14, of Burrillville and daughter of Steve and Jen Breault, said she’s been barrel racing, a competition where a jockey rides a horse around four barrels in a clover pattern as fast as possible, for four years. She began riding horses when she was 6 and has also taken part in hunter-jumping competitions.

