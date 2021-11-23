With a goal to make the Blackstone Valley area as festive as humanly possible this Christmas season, The Breeze is bringing back its holiday decorating contest after a few years off, with prizes in seven top categories.
The Breeze‘s Bright Lights Holiday Contest, judged by our staff for residents who live within the communities we cover, will feature:
• Best in Show;
• Most Creative;
• Most Community Spirit;
• The Spirit of Christmas Award;
• Best Classic Christmas;
• Best Movie Theme;
• And Best Youth Display.
Prizes and sponsors will be announced soon, but here are the general rules:
• All photo and/or video submissions should be sent to ethan@valleybreeze.com and jess@valleybreeze.com by Dec. 15. A five-member judging panel from The Breeze staff, including Ethan Shorey and Jess Blackledge, will then narrow down the top choices with impromptu visits to the displays and final votes on the winners.
• Entered displays should be lit up nightly from Dec. 12 through Christmas Day, as we will be building an online guide for people to drive by and see the displays, with the expectation that they’ll be on during those dates.
• Winners will be announced in the last Breeze edition before Christmas, and photos of the winning displays will be featured in that edition.
Happy decorating!
- Ethan Shorey, Valley Breeze Editor
