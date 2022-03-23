CENTRAL FALLS – We at The Valley Breeze are excited to be starting our long-awaited coverage of Central Falls next week, and I wanted to share a little bit about it what residents should expect.
Our Pawtucket edition, started in 2009, will now be the Pawtucket and Central Falls edition, telling the stories of these neighboring communities. Many of you might already know that we love to highlight the happy and inspiring stories of the cities and towns we cover, as well as help our readers keep a close eye on their government and schools.
Pawtucket and Central Falls face so many of the same issues and share so many shared initiatives, from a new train station to the Broad Street regeneration initiative, riverfront revitalization to combined efforts on combating the pandemic. Our weekly coverage, with our new reporter Zack DeLuca leading the way (email him your stories at zack@valleybreeze.com), will emphasize the individuality of each community while also highlighting their many shared interests.
Some of you might have already seen columns from the city’s own Marcela Betancur over the past few months, and Marcela will kick us off with a piece in next week’s edition.
So, how does a new reader find The Breeze? As of next week, you’ll be able to pick up the Pawtucket/Central Falls edition at any one of about 20 spots around the city, with more to be added as we settle in. Also, find Central Falls coverage under an upcoming new shared tab with Pawtucket at www.valleybreeze.com.
Some Central Falls spots where you can already find The Valley Breeze include City Hall, the Adams Library, Central Warehouse Liquors, AA Locksmith, Wilfrid Manor, and Navigant Credit Union. Some new locations that have agreed to also carry the paper include La Casona, Carnicaria International Meat Market, Compare Foods, Royal Fried Chicken, Shark Restaurant/Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Showcase Laundromat, and 3 Flags Bakery. If they’re all gone when you get there, let us know (ethan@valleybreeze.com) and we can add more.
We invite you to send your news tips to zack@valleybreeze.com and ethan@valleybreeze.com.
