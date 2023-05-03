The Breeze staff
Breeze staffers at last Friday’s Rhode Island Press Association Awards Banquet are, back row from left, Ethan Shorey, Laurence J. Sasso Jr., Jacquelyn Moorehead and Chris Eck. In the front are, from left, LuzJennifer Martinez, Lise Barnett, Laura Colantonio, Kayla Panu, Jamie Quinn and Ron Scopelliti.

WARWICK – The Valley Breeze won 11 awards among the 153 given to journalists throughout the state for writing, design and photography in the Rhode Island Press Association’s editorial contest for 2022.

That total included four first-place finishes, a record for the paper.

John Flynn
John Flynn

Congratulations! Well Done!

