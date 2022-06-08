The Rhode Island Press Association last Friday presented 131 awards to journalists throughout the state for writing, design and photography in its editorial contest for 2021, including eight awards to staff at The Valley Breeze.
The association also inducted two new members into its Journalism Hall of Fame: Bill Reynolds, retired sports columnist for The Providence Journal; and Bruce Burdett, longtime managing editor of East Bay newspapers.
During the annual banquet at the Quonset “O” Club in North Kingstown, the press association elected officers for next year: Elyse Major of Providence Media and Ethan Shorey of The Valley Breeze will remain co-presidents; Michael McDermott of The Providence Journal will remain vice president; Sarah Francis of Rhode Island Monthly will remain treasurer; and Linda Lotridge Levin, University of Rhode Island professor emeritus, will remain secretary.
Here are The Breeze winners:
• Photographer Robert Emerson won third place in the feature photo category for his photo of Alex Marszalkowski’s hands holding a baby chick at Adams Farm.
• Emerson also won an honorable mention for his spot news photo of a voter in Lincoln standing under a picture of President Lincoln.
• Reporter Jacquelyn Moorehead won third place for her education story on a local couple who graduated together.
• Moorehead and Shorey won honorable mention in the headline category for a collection of headlines.
• Moorehead also won third place in the news story/short category for her piece on a local skate park being demolished.
• Sports reporter Kayla Panu won third place in the sports story category for her story titled “Double OT dooms Northmen.”
• Two of four winners in the unique/most unexpected category were Breeze writers. Reporter Nicole Dotzenrod won third place for her story titled “Bootlegging in the basement,” and Shorey won honorable mention for his story titled “Introducing Pablo, the horse that got away.”
Shorey said he’s proud of the work The Breeze staff continues to do every week, supported by owners and leaders who understand the value of quality community journalism.
“Awards are a nice byproduct of the effort we put in to deliver quality news coverage across our five editions each week,” he said. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”
