PAWTUCKET – Based in Pawtucket, The Guild has spread its wings to all of Rhode Island, establishing committed followings at new locations in Providence and Warren.
Jeremy Duffy, who co-owns the business at 461 Main St. with Devin Kelly, said The Guild continues to grow in Pawtucket, seeing increasing crowds at all locations. There were 142 events at their Pawtucket base last year, he said, including 49 weddings, and the brewery with its “crazy build-out” has turned into a favorite destination for all sorts of special and charitable events.
The Guild with its brewing partners recently surpassed its hundred millionth can since starting brewing operations in March of 2017, and Guild-branded brews with such names as Hoppy Guildmore American Pale Ale and Slater Lager are also now being canned for the first time.
The Guild’s owners say they were ecstatic this month to be awarded food and beverage service at 195 District Park in Providence, in a partnership with Seven Stars Bakery. The selection was made through a competitive bid process.
“Our goal is to bring best-in-class service and leverage our experience to make the District Park pavilion a place that celebrates community through food, beverage, music and art,” said Duffy in a statement at the announcement. “Through our partnership with Seven Stars Bakery, park patrons will be able to enjoy their top-of-line coffees and delicious bakery goods in the morning. At lunch and into the evening, The Guild will serve a wide-ranging menu along with their lineup of locally produced craft beers and seltzers. We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with the commission to make it a reality.”
Duffy said winning the bid for the permanent pavilion, solidifying what they’ve already built with their outdoor beer garden in Providence, is a “huge win.” The pavilion will be an “accordion” design with lots of glass and a design that fits in with an up-and-coming area of the city, he said, allowing them to expand to the outside during the warmer months and scale back once it becomes cold.
The current arrangement was always supposed to be somewhat temporary, he said, but it’s been a big success, seeing 60 percent growth last year and more of an increase this year.
Duffy said he’s always been of the opinion that every great city needs a beer garden, and in Boston, there are at least four breweries all with partnerships on land, including Trillium on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.
“That activation is so critical,” he said, mentioning how it’s not just about beer, but music, art, maker markets, and even a hoped-for farmers market.
The Guild has its three retail locations and its own portfolio of beers and hard seltzers. The Guild Pawtucket, includes its 6,000-square-foot beer hall, outdoor beer garden, and private events space, The Barn.
In 2020, in partnership with the I-195 Redevelopment District, The Guild launched The Guild PVD Beer Garden, a seasonal beer garden along the scenic Providence River in District Park. In 2021, The Guild launched The Guild Warren, a 5,500-square-foot food-forward beer hall concept on the waterfront in Warren.
Duffy said the community in Warren has really embraced them and the “food-forward beer hall” concept. They’ll be building a small event space there, to open in September, he said.
The Guild in Pawtucket will also have an expanded food menu soon, with three or four items added by September.
In addition to the special events room in Warren and winning the bid in Providence, The Guild has also successfully helped Rhode Island Spirits build out their new space in the complex, said Duffy.
From a program standpoint, he said, the plan is to continue building out. Their important fundraising initiative, Pints with Purpose, will be a point of emphasis, with a new brand content manager handling this and other programs and events.
The way Pints with Purpose works, said Duffy, is that an organization applies to be one of the nonprofits of the month, and a beer is named after them for two weeks, with proceeds going back to that charity to raise awareness. He said they’re “super, super excited” about ramping it up and continuing to create community in this way within their space.
Duffy said they and the owners of Rhode Island Spirits are ecstatic about what “a home run” the new train station near their businesses has been in its early days, saying the next couple of years will see a significant evolution of the neighborhood and a deepening positive impact from the “true transportation hub” of trains and buses. A new Pawtucket Farmers Market here runs Fridays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., he said, and it’s been great to see people stop in after getting off the train.
“We want people to be here,” he said.
The Guild is also starting to host more weddings, with an arbor and seating for 120 people in the courtyard.
Duffy said there were about 3,200 breweries in the country when they were preparing their business plan back in 2016, the biggest number in U.S. history, and at that time there was talk about the market becoming oversaturated. But the craft beer scene has just kept rocketing upward, to 9,600 breweries today, and three new ones expected soon in Rhode Island. Distilleries are the next big thing, he added.
“It’s super interesting what’s happening,” said Duffy.
They’ve talked a lot about breweries as extensions of the community, he said, pulling from the European model of English and Irish pubs or German beer halls as community-based centers of activity, not 21-plus places to get drunk such as a bar, but the spot to get the news of the town and a place where everyone feels comfortable coming.
“That’s what’s happening,” he said.
The Guild’s Pawtucket location will soon be hosting live music on Saturdays as well, said Duffy. They’ve long had acoustic and three-piece sets, he said, but they tested a seven-piece band on their stage and it worked well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.