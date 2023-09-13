After reading Erika Sanzi’s Aug. 31 Valley Breeze rant about a recent experience with customer service (Why does customer service seem so bad?), I find it necessary to share my own very positive experiences in the town of North Providence regarding the level of service I normally receive.
Ms. Sanzi’s experience at a named fast-food restaurant and related examples she referenced were all chains and franchise establishments where it may be assumed there is a blanket policy for service and efficiency. The establishments that I have found to be most efficient are locally-owned businesses where the policy is set by a small business owner, who is quite possibly on-site themselves.
On a typical day, my errands can take me from Luxury Cleaners on Smith Street where Ruby and Michelle always give superb service and know most customers by name. From there it may be on to Delta Wine where Judy, a cashier, always provides a pleasant interaction. Rounding the corner, I may hit Exotic Tans on Smithfield Road, where Steph is very gracious and professional. Proceeding down Mineral Spring, Dylan and Jesse at Captain’s Catch always provide a very positive and unique customer experience. And last, but certainly not least, perhaps my favorite town service provider, 94-year-old George at HKB Market on Smithfield Road. George is our resident lottery agent, who has a steady stream of regular daily and weekly lottery players, including myself, and always has an interesting story about town history and his own spin on current world realities. HKB Market is where I pick up my weekly copy of The Breeze on Wednesdays.
In a world where human interaction is waning, I am pleased to know there are those who still take pride in their professional role in providing service. I am sure there are many other examples of people both young and old who provide exemplary customer service, yet I wanted to highlight just a few by name who affect me positively on a daily and weekly basis. I once read in Yankee Magazine that a perfect day in our lives can feature the extraordinary as well as the ordinary. I know that it will be part of an ordinary day when I frequent the above referenced town businesses and engage with the fore-mentioned employees, yet I know it will be nothing less than an extraordinary experience.
