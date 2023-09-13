After reading Erika Sanzi’s Aug. 31 Valley Breeze rant about a recent experience with customer service (Why does customer service seem so bad?), I find it necessary to share my own very positive experiences in the town of North Providence regarding the level of service I normally receive.

Ms. Sanzi’s experience at a named fast-food restaurant and related examples she referenced were all chains and franchise establishments where it may be assumed there is a blanket policy for service and efficiency. The establishments that I have found to be most efficient are locally-owned businesses where the policy is set by a small business owner, who is quite possibly on-site themselves.

