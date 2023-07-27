WOONSOCKET – The worn wooden tabletop at Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies goes by many names, including “the altar.”
It is here, says owner Charlie Baron, who took over the store from Steve Duhamel in 2019 after Duhamel had run it since 1997, where many stories have been told. Many home brewers have brought their products back here because they want feedback, he said, and they’re sure to find it.
“It looks a little rough, but it’s got some crazy stories to tell,” he said.
When they do get together to talk about beer, they always make sure everyone gets some. The motto here, says Baron, is that “if you’re shy, you go dry.” Everyone feels like they’re part of something, just talking about what’s going on in life and avoiding politics while having a few libations.
Baron, of Woonsocket, had been coming here himself since he’d started home-brewing more than 17 years ago. He had five years of experience working in the shop at the time he took over, giving Duhamel the confidence that he could carry it forward.
“It’s always been kind of an incubator,” he said.
Back in the infancy of Rhode Island’s brew scene, Baron was home-brewing with the likes of Nate Broomfield, of the eventual and former Bucket Brewery, and Armando DeDona of Long Live Beerworks. He says while he’s thought about opening a brewery of his own at times (though he likes to say the brewery in his mind is a lot nicer than the one he can afford), he’s always loved the teaching side of things.
In 2011, Baron, DeDona and a few friends started the Rhode Island Brewing Society, which had its meetings in the old days in space provided by Motif Magazine and sponsored such events as Brew at the Zoo.
Those early days of going to libraries and offering classes such as introduction to home-brewing sparked a permanent interest in teaching and passing along knowledge about brewing, he said, and he continues to maintain that welcoming feel with classes at Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies. Summertime sees classes curbed a bit, but in the fall, there’s introduction to homebrewing, and then there are wine classes, mead classes and cider classes, all timed around when various fruit is popping.
Matt Landi, of Cumberland, is one of those who says he’s learned so much from Baron. Landi came in for an impromptu visit during Baron’s interview with The Breeze, asking Baron to fix his brewing equipment and also having the store owner drum up “a quick recipe” for him. That recipe involves Baron going to his computer and finding a particular recipe he knows a particular customer will love, then grinding and blending all the key ingredients the customer needs to make five gallons of beer.
Landi said Baron is a great guy and wonderful resource for the local brewing community.
“He’s helped me and many others who start brewing with absolutely no knowledge become addicted to brewing,” he said. “He’s definitely my first choice, even before Google, whenever I have a brewing question or problem.”
Baron says interest in homebrewing hasn’t diminished a bit despite the proliferation of breweries in the Blackstone Valley and beyond, saying if anything, many aspiring brewers have been inspired by what’s happening at these breweries, where many owners started off just like them.
Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies is Baron’s second job, and he opens the brewery at 403 Park Ave. from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday hours added in for the doldrums of wintertime.
One of the joys for customers coming here is to find beer and drink styles they haven’t seen many other places, and who don’t just want to come across yet another IPA, said Baron. These different styles include their popular English bitter. There’s also been a “huge uptick” of interest in meads and ciders, he said.
The store is modeled off of what he would like as a homebrewer, said Baron.
“All the stuff here is something I would use,” he said. “If I don’t think it’s a quality product, I don’t sell it anymore.”
He also offers tank exchanges, he said, and sold out of every tank over the Fourth of July holiday.
With so many friends and connections in the Rhode Island brewing industry, Baron has had the joy of doing numerous collaborations on beers with local breweries, including Lops, Union Station, Long Live, Bravo, and Foolproof.
The key aspect of what makes this little store work is the one-on-one training he provides, he said, being totally willing to sit down and talk and accept messages after the customer has left if they’re struggling with anything. All recipes are made to order, with step-by-step instructions, he said. When the pandemic hit, putting the kibosh on many classes, they posted all their guides on their website, www.blackstonevalleybrewing.com.
Baron, who is married and recently had his first child, said the whole experience of running this business “is a blast” and a natural extension of his hobby, with highs and lows along the way.
Though his wife isn’t a fan of beer, he said she loves wine and cider, and they’ll make those together.
One of his favorite offerings is brew demos from the fall through spring, where people bring home brews, pizza is served, and questions are answered.
Another favorite aspect of the business is the work he gets to do helping people create their customized builds for drafts. He said he gets them all the way to the point of installation, and many people have been very creative with what they’ve done.
One family was cleaning out their parents’ house and found an old fridge from 1930 with a compressor on top, he said, and they wanted to turn it into a kegerator. They redesigned it a bit, punching a hole in it, and “gave the fridge extra life,” he said.
Another favorite one he helped with was when someone had a 1960 Chevy pickup and wanted to create taps on the side to drive their beer to parties, he said, a traveling home brewery that’s still in operation.
