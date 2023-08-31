Ken Postle
Ken Postle, the key driving force behind historic cemetery preservation in northern Rhode Island, meets with a group of volunteers at Mineral Spring Cemetery in Pawtucket in May to replace worn out flags on the graves of veterans. Postle shows the volunteers how to handle and replace the flags.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

PAWTUCKET – Ken Postle has always been a big believer that a society is measured by how it cares for and remembers its dead.

Postle, a longtime Pawtucket resident who has spent countless hours volunteering to clean up and restore historic cemeteries and to organize others to do the same, is getting closer to retirement at age 62 and says he won’t be able to maintain the same energy forever.

