Ken Postle, the key driving force behind historic cemetery preservation in northern Rhode Island, meets with a group of volunteers at Mineral Spring Cemetery in Pawtucket in May to replace worn out flags on the graves of veterans. Postle shows the volunteers how to handle and replace the flags.
PAWTUCKET – Ken Postle has always been a big believer that a society is measured by how it cares for and remembers its dead.
Postle, a longtime Pawtucket resident who has spent countless hours volunteering to clean up and restore historic cemeteries and to organize others to do the same, is getting closer to retirement at age 62 and says he won’t be able to maintain the same energy forever.
After two months off this summer, Postle will be back this fall to “give everyone a haircut,” cleaning up some of the vegetation that has grown back.
It’s been gratifying, said Postle, to see more groups pop up, many spawning off of his group’s efforts, but he said a lot more volunteers are needed if this effort is going to be a lasting one.
“There’s just a lot of history that we would lose if those things aren’t kept up,” he said. “The more people we can get involved and take over these areas, the more we’re going to be able to preserve it better.”
Cemeteries look good after an initial burst of cleaning and cutting, he said, but often deteriorate quickly.
“We’re constantly fighting fires,” he said. “There are still more to find, but there’s just a lot of maintenance.”
The two main cemeteries to be targeted this fall will be one discovered back in April of 2020 off Sherman Avenue near Route 146 in Lincoln (once christened Lincoln’s missing cemetery), and the Peach Hill Cemetery off Smith Street and Peach Hill Avenue in North Providence, which was restored in 2021 and found to contain the burials of a Revolutionary War soldier and a journalist.
There are plenty of other cemeteries to be discovered in northern Rhode Island, says Postle, cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society. He says many local cemeteries, such as Peach Hill, really need town officials and public works departments to embrace a maintenance plan or the work will continually fall on volunteers who can’t keep up.
Lincoln has a lot of cemetery issues still to be sorted out, he said.
Though many more hands are still needed to continue this work, Postle said it’s gratifying to see more groups taking the initiative, including a group in Smithfield that continues cleaning a cemetery they previously cleaned.
“At least I know if I get run over by a bus, somebody’s going to care,” he said.
Anyone who wants to learn more about volunteering in local cemeteries is invited to email postle6@cox.net for more information.
