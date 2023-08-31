Robbins Funeral Home owners and funeral directors, Geoffrey Greene and daughter Jennifer (Greene) Fagan in front of the funeral home at 2251 Mineral Spring Ave. The Funeral Home has been in business, by the Robbins family, for 75 years.
Robbins Funeral Home owners and funeral directors, Geoffrey Greene and daughter Jennifer (Greene) Fagan in front of the funeral home at 2251 Mineral Spring Ave. The Funeral Home has been in business, by the Robbins family, for 75 years.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It all began in 1948 when Elliot Robbins and his wife Elsie Sharp transformed their home into a funeral home at 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., and it has been growing and evolving ever since while always staying in the family.
Robbins Funeral Home has seen additions to make it bigger and more modern, and the ownership and day-to-day operations are still done by the Robbins family. They will officially have been open and serving North Providence and surrounding communities for 75 years in December.
“The business started in 1948,” co-owner and president, Geoffrey Greene, said. “It was my father-in-law who came home from the service, World War II, and he was already married before the war. So they came home and they settled here in this family homestead. After a couple of years, they decided to turn it into a funeral home.”
Elliot and Elsie had a daughter, Lynne, and then opened up their funeral home. Lynne would marry Geoffrey Greene, who got into the family business and they had daughter, Jennifer (Fagan), and she is now a part of the business.
“They ran the business successfully for many years,” Greene said of Elliot and Elsie.
Elsie grew up in this area and never left, establishing a family and being part of two family businesses.
“This was originally my grandma’s family homestead,” Fagan said. “She grew up right here, on Mineral Spring Avenue. Well she was born next door and moved here. They were always a part of the community.”
Greene added, “Elsie Robbins, she was part of the Sharp family, they’re the ones who started Yacht Club Beverages. Her father came over from the old country, started the first fish and chips shop in Centredale, in the state. And then her father started Yacht Club Beverages.”
After moving next door, to what is now Robbins Funeral Home, Elsie grew up and married Elliot Robbins, who was already a licensed funeral director before being drafted into the service during World War II. After the war, the Robbins’ moved back to 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., had Lynne, and a couple of years later opened their business.
“My wife grew up upstairs with her parents,” Greene said. “We got married. I was a sales engineer for a couple of years with a corporation that isn’t even around anymore, and decided I wanted to get into the business.”
Greene started under Elliot in 1972 and took over the business. Now it’s being passed down to Fagan, who now does the daily operations.
Though no one lives in the home now, Fagan and Greene said they are always there.
“Our business is basically a seven-day-a-week job,” Greene said. “It always has been and always will be, nights and holidays and weekends and so forth.”
They are on call 24 hours a day, but now the funeral home has an answering service, so someone will always answer the phone, no matter the day or time.
“Back in the early days, there was nothing,” Greene said. “My father-in-law lived upstairs and he used to answer the phone all night. We’ve always done it. Now we have an answering service. We will speak to people in the middle of the night if they need it.”
He added, “It’s a rewarding business and you can help people. That’s what I love it for. You make a living here, but it’s great just to help these people, I’m on my third generation of people now. And it goes back to the grandparents and the parents and now people my age.”
They said they appreciate it when people continue to come back and use them for services time after time.
“They come back to us generation after generation,” Fagan said. “There’s a loyalty and we just appreciate them coming back and thinking of us.”
Each member of the Robbins family seems to end up working at the funeral home.
“My mom, when my grandfather died, she came in, 1996, to help with the business, the operations and to help take care of my grandmother,” Fagan said. “The family has always been around and he (her dad) isn’t going anywhere. He’s not retired yet. My grandfather never retired. Just the way it goes, we’re always around and want to be there for people.”
Fagan said she went off to college and did not immediately want to be a part of the family business. She said she did know she wanted to do something with helping people, and decided to try it out.
“I like working with people,” she said. “I like learning about people’s families, it’s a very interesting part to me. Getting to know the community. It just fit. Everything about the business just fit with me. I get to work with my dad, and that’s good too. We get along well and I get to see my family. When my grandmother lived here I got to see her every day. It was the best of both worlds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.