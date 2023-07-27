There are many options for individuals who venture to breweries with loved ones and want to try a non-alcoholic drink. The recent trend, according to a CBS News article from 2022, is non-alcoholic beer. In the last five years non-alcoholic beer sales overall have increased 70 percent.
As not everyone can drink, having the option to sip on something rather than water can increase the likelihood of a fun night out with friends.
Root beer floats from Bravo Brewing Company will be the perfect summer treat for anyone looking to skip the beer. Bravo, located in Pascoag, is one of the few breweries out there who make their own non-alcoholic root beer, which according to the owner Chris Mishoe, is a big seller. They recently started buying ice cream for their root beer floats from Wright’s Dairy Farm in North Smithfield.
Smug Brewing, located in Pawtucket, has the choice of a flavored Mexican soda. Mexican soda is made using cane sugar, which makes the overall product sweeter. They also have regular soda to choose from.
Foolproof Brewery, located in Pawtucket, has a wide variety of options. The brewery has a variety of syrups they can mix with their house-made seltzer which include Moscow mule, orange, vanilla, root beer, and bourbon, and cola. Even though Moscow mule and bourbon are obviously traditionally alcoholic, these syrups are completely non-alcoholic and just mimic the flavor profiles of the bourbon and mule.
“If someone doesn’t want to drink for whatever reason, we get it and we want to encourage people to have fun with non-alcoholic options. Even if you’re drinking, it’s good to have something else to drink in between, or it’s a nice option if you want to sit and hang out here for a while,” John Windle, pilot program manager at Foolproof told The Breeze.
They also have canned coffee from Borealis Coffee Company, Yacht Club sodas, and Athletic Brewing Company, a non-alcoholic beer.
Ravenous Brewing Company, located in Cumberland, also has a choice of Yacht Club sodas to choose from.
The Guild, located in Pawtucket, has a wide variety of different seltzer waters besides their alcoholic beer options.
Whether you decide to have an alcoholic beverage, or try a sweet seltzer from Foolproof Brewery, there’s an option for everyone who ventures to these local breweries this summer.
