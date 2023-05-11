CUMBERLAND – The Macari family’s ventures into new and interesting industries is proceeding on a two-track path on different ends of town.
Jason Macari, who announced last August that he had purchased Phantom Farms on Diamond Hill Road, has planted some 1,400 new trees, taking what was a one-acre orchard and expanding it to three acres.
Macari noted that there was some angst around town about clearing out some of the older trees in the orchard, but the long-term plans continue to be about investing in the future with new apple and peach trees.
Four miles away, at Macari’s Berkeley Business Center, Macari is preparing to open Phantom Farms Brewing, which would be the second brewery based in Cumberland. A brew pub is also proposed at the nearby Ann & Hope Mill redevelopment.
Macari said he hopes to open the brewery by the end of the summer, before Labor Day, and tanks have arrived at 30 Martin St. in preparation for the kickoff.
Five years ago, when The Breeze was reporting on a newly approved overlay district for the mill, Macari was already talking about a future brewery, and he said this week that those plans are finally coming to fruition in the mill’s boiler room.
Macari’s son-in-law will be running the brewery, and they plan to bring in a master brewer from Chile to make the beer.
A new trellis system has been installed at the orchard in keeping with Macari’s stated goal last summer to further former owner Kerri Stenovitch’s transition to dense farming, where trees are closer together than the traditional apple orchard, bringing numerous benefits for the owners and consumers. Many of the older trees were aging out, said Macari last year.
The vision at Phantom Farms is still coming together, said Macari, and it’s exciting.
“It’s looking really good,” he said, adding that expanding the orchard has been “one of the cooler things I’ve done physically.”
Macari has made numerous improvements, including repairing the stone wall at the front of the farm property. New grass will be planted soon.
The developer said last year that he hopes to eventually create a seasonal outdoor restaurant at the back of the farm property where the cider press is located, with a potential cider press operation similar to The Big Apple’s operation where customers could come watch the cider-making process.
Macari is also delving deeply into the solar industry, securing approval from the town two years ago for a new 247-kilowatt solar farm at his Diamond Hill Road home, and last year for new solar carports at the Berkeley Business Center.
Among Macari’s other ventures, he also owns the 1 Angell Road facility where the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is located.
