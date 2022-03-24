SMITHFIELD – Brewology, opening this week in the Apple Valley Plaza, promises percolating beverages in the morning and designer cocktails at night.
Planning Board Chairman Albert Gizzarelli, along with Aria Amico, Mike DiPalma and Artie Paone, have teamed up to bring the new concept to Smithfield, hoping to fill the gap in town for locally owned coffee shops with their location at 9 Cedar Swamp Road.
Amico spearheaded the coffee concept, bringing locally roasted beans from Richard Allen in Johnston to create iced and hot coffees as well as lattes, cappuccinos, mochaccinos, chai teas and more. Menu items also include a selection of smoothies, protein shakes, and coffee with cold foam.
Amico brings her knowledge of coffee to the team, and helped create a breakfast menu featuring bagels, sandwiches, acai bowls, and pastries made fresh on site. Brewology will also serve avocado toast and a variety of bagels.
“We don’t really have a coffee shop to come out and hang out in and sit down with locals,” Gizzarelli said.
Breakfast is served from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Brewology will remain open until 1 a.m. serving specialty martinis, cocktails, wine and beer, with occasional entertainment.
“Café by day, cordials by night,” Gizzarelli said.
The concept for evening operations is a relaxing lounge to get a nightcap after dinner, or a relaxing place to wind down before heading home.
“The whole concept was to get locals to come by and enjoy our space and each other. That was really the motivating factor to all this together,” Gizzarelli said.
He said he’s perfected a chai martini, a decadent and creamy elixir spiked with vodka that is every bit of its morning counterpart.
The night menu will feature light items desserts.
While Amico holds it down behind the bar, her partners handle the business and construction end of the business.
The group began demolition of site off Cedar Swamp Road in January, transforming the old cycle bar into a coffee bar and lounge.
With dark walnut features on the walls and floors and a granite countertop bar, the aesthetic is rustic, cozy, modern, chic, said Amico. Gizzarelli said he wanted the café and lounge to be warm and inviting.
DiPalma shared that Brewology has a dance permit, so guests are free to cut a rug if desired. They said neighbors in the plaza have been welcoming and receptive of the café and lounge. Gizzarelli said abutter Copperfield’s is welcome to trade off on nights with live entertainment to avoid creating competing noise.
Brewology owners plan on opening by the end of this week. The shop is looking for baristas and mixologists. Call 401-642-7111 or email brewology22@gmail.com for more information, or stop in.
