SMITHFIELD – Two local business owners have paired up to bring coffee and gas with the convenience of never leaving one’s car.
Sunoco owner Zeshan Abid paired up with local coffee shop Brewology to expand the station’s coffee business with a drive-thru location at 101 Pleasant View Ave. in Smithfield.
Abid owns four gas stations, with his first in Scituate, Village Gas, and others in Smithfield, Scituate and Foster. Abid said the Foster location is still under construction, and will open soon. All his other locations are full-service, he said.
Abid said the town of Smithfield was very helpful in letting him put in a drive-thru. He said he wanted to keep the new coffee shop local, and visited Brewology at the recommendation of his Sunoco store manager.
“We’ve been to Brewology. My employees were into it. They are really good and are from Smithfield,” he said.
Brewology co-owner Albert Gizzerelli said Abid approached him about a possible collaboration at the Smithfield Sunoco location. Brewology accepted and expanded the business to a second location at Sunoco.
Gizzerelli said Brewology, located at 9 Cedar Swamp Road, opened last March and is enjoying early success. He said the new location is seeing new customers that the original location does not. The original Brewology is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, and late night Thursday through Saturday until 1 a.m., serving cocktails.
“It kind of happened by accident, but we are happy to be there,” Gizzerelli said.
He said Abid is a good person and he is grateful to be renting the location from a local business owner.
The Pleasant View Avenue location, located across the street from Pleasant View Elementary School and Smithfield High School, is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. There is walk-in service as well as the drive-thru, and it serves all the same favorites from Brewology, from breakfast sandwiches to avocado toast.
“It’s the same great quality service, same great product. It’s a new location with the ease of a drive-thru,” he said.
Gizzerelli added that there are no acai bowls at the drive-thru location.
“We’re blessed. There are definitely customers at the new location that did not come from the old location,” he said.
Both Brewology locations will feature weekly specials unique to each store, and can be found on the store’s Facebook page.
Gizzerelli said Brewology was happy to expand to Sunoco. He said it more expansion is not out of the question.
“We’d love to, if there are locations that make sense for us. There is certainly no limit to where we can go and do as long as we can maintain consistency and the quality of the original location,” he said.
