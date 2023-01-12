New Brewology Coffee location
Buy Now

Brewology teamed up with local business owner Zesahn Abid at his Smithfield gas station location to bring a new drive-thru coffee shop.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY

JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Two local business owners have paired up to bring coffee and gas with the convenience of never leaving one’s car.

Sunoco owner Zeshan Abid paired up with local coffee shop Brewology to expand the station’s coffee business with a drive-thru location at 101 Pleasant View Ave. in Smithfield.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.