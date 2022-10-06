WOONSOCKET – Independent House District 49 candidate Jon Brien is calling on Democratic opponent Glenn Dusablon to participate in a series of three debates before the Nov. 8 election.
“I think it is vital to the voters of the city of Woonsocket and the town of North Smithfield that the candidates articulate exactly where they stand regarding the many complex issues faced by District 49, and the State of Rhode Island as a whole,” he said in a release. “Political platitudes may be convenient during a campaign, but actually doing the job is a whole different story. I want the voters to know what the candidates plan to accomplish in regard to issues such as taxation, election security, public safety, business climate, economic development, among other vital issues.”
Dusablon, for his part, told The Breeze he “may be” open to debating later in October, but he’s busy currently knocking on doors to meet people and sending out mailings.
“I’m inclined to later in October,” he said.
Dusablon outright rejected a call to debate in response to WNRI radio host Roger Bouchard early last week. Brien called him out for saying on Facebook that he told the radio stations that he will debate in late October when he said no. He said he believes the time for a debate is before early voting starts on Oct. 19.
Brien said he’s willing to go anywhere, at any time, to debate in a place of Dusablon’s choosing or where he feels comfortable, with an independent organization running the forum.
