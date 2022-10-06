WOONSOCKET – Independent House District 49 candidate Jon Brien is calling on Democratic opponent Glenn Dusablon to participate in a series of three debates before the Nov. 8 election.

“I think it is vital to the voters of the city of Woonsocket and the town of North Smithfield that the candidates articulate exactly where they stand regarding the many complex issues faced by District 49, and the State of Rhode Island as a whole,” he said in a release. “Political platitudes may be convenient during a campaign, but actually doing the job is a whole different story. I want the voters to know what the candidates plan to accomplish in regard to issues such as taxation, election security, public safety, business climate, economic development, among other vital issues.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.