CENTRAL FALLS – Broad Street intersections see far more car crashes than Dexter Street, according to data provided by the Central Falls Police Department, with the top four intersections for crashes in the city last year happening on Broad.
Broad Street at Fales Street dropped to second for most crashes last year, behind only Broad Street at Cross Street, after two years of the Broad/Fales intersection being worst for crashes.
Broad Street at Fales Street and Cross Street are among the highest for crashes each year over the past three years, according to Central Falls police.
Both intersections have high traffic volumes and pass through to I-95, say police. Since both of them have traffic signals with speed limits of 25 mph, most crashes are low-speed ones at peak travel times.
Here are the top five Central Falls intersections for crashes in the last three years:
2022
1. Broad Street at Cross Street (12 crashes)
2. Broad Street at Fales Street (12 crashes)
3. Broad Street at Summit Street (10 crashes)
4. Broad Street at Central Street (9 crashes)
5. Dexter Street at Rand Street (9 crashes)
2021
1. Broad Street at Fales Street (10 crashes)
2. Dexter Street at Central Street (9 crashes)
3. Dexter Street at Rand Street (9 crashes)
4. Cross Street at Roosevelt Avenue (8 crashes)
5. Broad Street at Summit Street (8 crashes)
6. Dexter Street at Cowden Street (8 crashes)
7. Broad Street at Cowden Street (8 crashes)
2020
1. Broad Street at Fales Street (12 crashes)
2. Dexter Street at Central Street (9 crashes)
3. High Street at Clay Street (9 crashes)
4. Dexter Street at Summer Street (9 crashes)
5. Broad Street at Cross Street (8 crashes)
Police told The Breeze last month that it was still too early to tell how effective a red-light camera program has been at gaining better compliance by drivers at intersections. The goal, they said then, is to correct driving habits, both to avoid crashes and protect pedestrians. More than 1,000 red-light violation tickets have been issued so far.
