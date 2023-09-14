PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/CUMBERLAND – The Broad Street Regeneration Initiative, a project to transform the busy Broad Street corridor through three communities, reached substantial completion in August.
Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the $18.2 million project, covering a 3-mile stretch from Pawtucket through Central Falls and into Cumberland, is also concluding on budget.
“We will schedule a final inspection in the new few weeks, and any subsequent punch list items will be taken care of after that,” he said. The inspection will verify that all improvements made are in accordance with the plans, he added, “part of our normal quality assurance process at the end of a project.”
The reinvigorating of Broad Street has long been seen as needing a foundation in good infrastructure, including redone sidewalks, streetscapes and drainage, and the roadway also now has a new asphalt covering. Drainage was long an issue, especially along the Cumberland section of Broad Street, but that has now been addressed, according to officials.
There are numerous residential and commercial investments either happening or planned in the area, including the planned renovation of the Ann & Hope Mill and conversion of the former St. Patrick Church into residential units.
Contractor D’Ambra Construction completed work on the 3-mile corridor from Exchange Street in Pawtucket to Mendon Road in Cumberland. The work included a new road surface, new curbs and sidewalks, ADA improvements, new bike lanes, upgraded drainage systems and traffic signals, and a number of other pedestrian and streetscape improvements to make the corridor safer.
