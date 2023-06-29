CUMBERLAND – The reconstruction and repaving of Broad Street from Pawtucket through Central Falls and into Cumberland will be completed on schedule by the end of the summer, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
This week the initial course of paving on Broad Street in Cumberland, from the Central Falls line to Forest Avenue, will be done, said RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin.
Over the next few weeks, the contractor will be adjusting all utility covers and drainage structures to the proper elevation in preparation for final paving, which is currently scheduled to start in late July and take place at night.
Other remaining tasks include final work on the brick pattern crosswalk at Cumberland Town Hall, driveway aprons in front of Blackstone Valley Prep Elementary School 1 (RIDOT waited until school was out for the summer before doing this) and final planting of street trees and other vegetation at stormwater features along the sidewalks.
Cumberland Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said that the trees planted so far on Broad Street are some of 132 planted using grant funding on the southern end of town as part of a new planting initiative.
In addition to much of Broad Street, there are clusters of trees at the Town Hall parking lot, the Blackstone Street highway garage, and the High Street ballfields.
The current wave of planting is just about done, said Stevens, and fall planting will likely commence in September or October.
Other planting sites include the traffic island at Chambers and John Streets, and also along the outside of Diamond Hill Road’s two roundabouts.
There has been one case of vandalism to a tree in Berkeley so far, said Stevens. A typical failure rate is under 10 percent for a planting project such as this, he said. Each tree is getting a green watering bag.
Some 225 or so trees are being planted through a $250,000 Municipal Resiliency Grant from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. Groundworks Rhode Island is also running a parallel effort to plant trees on private properties.
Officials are seeking to improve tree equity in town, adding to the tree cover in the more barren southern end of town and thus improving community health there.
About $15,000 was carved from the original grant to create a street tree inventory, which will be used to schedule regular maintenance. Stevens said they’ll also now need to set aside a small amount of money to remove contaminated soil within the tree wells on Broad Street, something they had been led to believe would be addressed by RIDOT.
Limited detours have continued for the $18.2 million Broad Street project, which started in 2020.
The project covers a three-mile corridor starting at Exchange Street in Pawtucket, through Central Falls and ending at Mendon Road in Cumberland. The work includes a new road surface, new curbs and sidewalks, ADA improvements, new bike lanes, upgraded drainage systems and traffic signals, and a number of other pedestrian and streetscape improvements to make the corridor safer.
The project also includes drainage repairs on Mendon Road from Route 99 to Ann & Hope Way in Cumberland.
