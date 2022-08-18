Broad Street reconstruction
A worker makes a cut in the concrete for a new sidewalk along Broad Street in the vicinity Cumberland Town Hall near the Central Falls line on Aug. 1. The project is scheduled to be complete next spring.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/CUMBERLAND – The reconstruction of the three-mile Broad Street Corridor through Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cumberland is on schedule and within budget for completion in late spring of next year, according to representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

That said, added spokesperson Charles St. Martin, RIDOT is working to get most of the roadway improvements done by the end of this year, weather permitting.

