A worker makes a cut in the concrete for a new sidewalk along Broad Street in the vicinity Cumberland Town Hall near the Central Falls line on Aug. 1. The project is scheduled to be complete next spring.
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/CUMBERLAND – The reconstruction of the three-mile Broad Street Corridor through Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cumberland is on schedule and within budget for completion in late spring of next year, according to representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
That said, added spokesperson Charles St. Martin, RIDOT is working to get most of the roadway improvements done by the end of this year, weather permitting.
Work is currently focused on the section of Broad Street from Meeting Street to Elizabeth Street in Cumberland. RIDOT is installing a new drainage system to alleviate flooding on that part of Broad Street and will be wrapping up this work in the next few weeks.
The bulk of the work on the Central Falls and Pawtucket parts of the project is mostly complete. In Cumberland, drainage work is much more extensive due to the frequent flooding that happens there.
“We will continue construction of new sidewalks in this area, lasting approximately three months, after which RIDOT will repave the roadway from Meeting Street north up to the railroad bridge near Forest Avenue (near Ann & Hope),” said St. Martin. “We will pave during overnight hours. This work may continue into the spring.”
The $18.2 million project, which runs from Exchange Street in Pawtucket to Mendon Road in Cumberland, includes new road surface, new curbs and sidewalks, ADA improvements, new bike lanes, upgraded drainage systems and traffic signals, and a number of other pedestrian and streetscape improvements to make the corridor safer for users.
The town of Cumberland previously worked with RIDOT to leave more wells open for street trees, and took responsibility for getting those trees planted.
The Broad Street project also includes drainage repairs on Mendon Road from Route 99 to Ann & Hope Way. Detours have been limited and generally push drivers one street over for a few blocks before allowing them back on Broad Street.
Construction on the project started two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.