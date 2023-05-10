CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls High School is partnering with Brown University’s IgniteCS to instill computer science coding knowledge in students.
Through the after-school club now in its second year, CFHS students meet with Brown University student Chase Thomas every Thursday afternoon to work on coding projects as well as any schoolwork they need to complete.
The club was what reinforced CFHS senior Ariana Ruiz Lopez’s decision to study cybersecurity at the University of Rhode Island, where she will be attending this fall.
“Coding is when you tell the computer what to do; it’s giving it two options, and it will complete other commands depending on the option chosen,” Ruiz Lopez explained. She found out about the club during the summer, while looking at a Google Classroom announcement online.
Reading about the club piqued her interest and she found herself wanting to know more about it.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do (after high school), then this was an opportunity that I took to see if it was something I wanted to do,” she said.
It turned out to be just what she was looking for, she said, and what she was interested in all along.
“During COVID, we were doing online learning and out of all the subsets listed under computer science was cybersecurity, which interested me the most,” she said. “Every time I think about the topic, it’s something I really want to learn. The whole aspect of being able to communicate through the computer and for it to be so easy intrigues me.”
Now, Ruiz Lopez meets with the coding club every week and gets to work on her own projects, at her own pace.
“My favorite part about the club is we have time to ourselves to work on things,” she said. “I’m a visual learner and Chase lets us have time to do that. It gives me time to process what I’m learning and to retain the information.”
Ruiz Lopez said the club has helped her find confidence when speaking with other people about coding and what she does with it.
“It’s a great place to get extra support,” she said.
Right now, Ruiz Lopez is working on a Circuit Playground for RI MESA (math, engineering, science achievement), an engineering competition where students come up with projects that they code.
Ruiz Lopez described the Circuit Playground as a small device the size of an SD card that has been programmed to tell someone when it’s time to eat, which she worked on as part of MESA’s theme of health and wellness this year.
“You can connect it to a USB port on your computer and then you can program it, by adding colors, making it vibrate, and adding different sounds. You can do anything you want with it, which is why it is called a playground,” she said.
This is the second year that CFHS offers the coding club and Alison Murray, teacher of engineering, computer science, physics, and chemistry at CFHS, said she finds it to be not only a space to learn but a place for students to belong.
“The kids love the club,” she said. “It provides a real sense of belonging; there was one student who said, ‘I’ve been part of a coding community.’”
Murray’s biggest takeaway from the club is seeing how students interact with Thomas as well as how they are able to do the work on their own.
“It improves their performance and they are just more interested,” she said. “Chase helps them with classwork as well as other projects and they ask for advice on college and how to apply. They’ve all developed a friendship with Chase.”
Thomas was driven to join IgniteCS to make technical skills such as coding accessible to anyone.
Brown IgniteCS was formed in 2017 by a group of undergraduate and graduate computer science students driven by a common goal: to expand access to computer science education for Providence-area elementary, middle and high school students from underserved communities, he said.
CFHS was the first school that Thomas got involved with for the program and he has remained there for two years because of the students and staff.
“I like Ms. Murray, she is a fantastic teacher and the students are a great group,” he said. “They are really passionate and enjoy learning about computer science.”
Ruiz Lopez said she is glad she found the club when she did, but wished she would have known about it sooner so that she could have gotten more involved with computer science earlier on.
“Being exposed to this program earlier on can make your skills stronger every year, which is beneficial in the end,” she said.
Ruiz Lopez said she finds that honing skills in computer science is a gateway to developing skills for other career paths.
“This information helps anyone going into any field,” she said.
