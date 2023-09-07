SMITHFIELD – Bryant University withdrew its application for a 9,600-square-foot bar and restaurant last week, though representatives said the nonprofit university will return to the Planning Board for approval whether by right or through a subdivision.
During the Aug. 31 meeting, the board approved plans to expand the Chase Athletic Center on campus, as well as building dorms. But, when too many questions were raised concerning building the Bulldog Bistro off Douglas Pike, Bryant representatives pulled the application.
Thomas Mann, assistant vice president of planning, design, and construction, said it was more important to get the rest of the plan voted on for construction timelines than to wait for the bar and restaurant.
Engineer Joe Casale said the university purchased the property on Douglas Pike where the former Oasis Restaurant sat, and razed the building. The university plans to access street-facing restaurants from both Douglas Pike and Jacobs Drive, the main entrance to the school.
The proposed restaurant would have a variety of uses, including a pizza area, event room, bar seating, dining area, restrooms, kitchens, administrative offices and a staff area. He said it would be open to the public and students and would be created especially to attract alumni and families visiting the campus.
Plans include parking for 200 vehicles and walking trails from campus for students without vehicles to access.
Casale said Bulldog Bistro would be part of the community more than the campus entity. He explained that the university is in a planned corporate zone, which allows for restaurants, but the school must come before the board for any changes due to its status as an educational facility.
“We hope before a big game that alumni come and gather there,” he said.
Casale likened the campus bar to similar bars such as the Muse Tavern at the University of Rhode Island. Only, he conceded, URI does not own Muse Tavern. Casale added that Bryant previously had The Rathskeller on campus.
Mann explained that when the pandemic hit, Bryant found there was a need for more outdoor activities for students. The idea to build a restaurant and bar gained momentum, he said, with the campus expressing a strong desire to go back to the day when there were bars on campus.
He said Bryant had the Country Comfort bar, The Rathskeller in the basement of another building, and a bowling alley at Koffler Center. Mann said by the time the drinking age was raised to 21 years old in 1984, there were not as many students on campus who could legally drink. There were also behavioral issues, he added.
The difference now is that people are still looking for things to do, and the university is looking for ways to engage alumni. Bulldog Bistro would be a place to direct families on visits and gather before games at a safe pub in a friendly atmosphere.
Planning Board member Michael Moan said the bar could be incorporated into existing structures instead of putting it on the street for public access. He also opposed the possibility of an axe-throwing section of the bar, which planners said would be removed from the plans.
“That’s a little bit concerning. I don’t throw too much around when I have a few beers,” Moan said.
Nearby restaurant owners expressed concerns about the university entering the restaurant business and said this would not be a level playing field because Bryant doesn’t pay property taxes.
Dennis Parente of Parente’s Restaurant said it would not be fair for Bryant to have a restaurant without paying the same taxes after he’s paid property taxes at his restaurant for more than 40 years.
“Put it in within the campus where they can control it. No public access and not in direct competition with other restaurants,” Parente said.
Francis O’Donnell also expressed concern that the campus infrastructure does not have the water supply necessary to support its on-site residential population. He said the university needs a gridded, reliable water system with redundancies.
Public Works Director Gene Allen wrote to the council that he was very concerned about the school’s single water main serving the campus. In the case of two catastrophic events, such as a fire and a water main break, the campus would be vulnerable, he said.
Casale said the university is not using its full portion of the Island Woods water distribution tank and is working to stop irrigation systems from using drinkable water. They’re also digging wells to service irrigation systems.
Mann said that while the non-profit university is tax-exempt, it still pays taxes to the town in a payment in lieu of taxes plan. He said should the university move forward with the Bulldog Bistro, Bryant would most likely create an LLC that would handle taxes and profits.
“We’re not suggesting this would be a tax-free or non-profit entity,” he said.
Planning Board Chairperson Al Gizzarelli said the board is not in the business of stopping anyone from creating a business in town.
“Anybody could buy a property and propose a restaurant down the street. Why can’t Bryant do it?” he asked.
Moan said he would like the plan better with the restaurant incorporated into the campus, and not as close to the road.
Mann said the plans could be put on hold, as the school has time to work on it to make it more “digestible” for the town, but he said competition with other restaurants should not be an argument on the table.
Rather, he said, Bryant could return to the board with the plans as a by-right development as an accessory to the educational facility, much like the Dunkin’ and Subway restaurants on campus.
Or, he added, Bryant could decide to subdivide the lot and create the restaurant using an LLC.
