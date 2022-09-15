SMITHFIELD – Bryant University representatives will come before the Planning Board for the preliminary plan review of a 10,000-square-foot storage facility tonight, Sept. 15, before returning in October or November for a review of the university’s development plan for the next several years.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Bryant will show the Planning Board plans for the 10,000-square-foot facility located in the rear of the campus for the storage of desks, staging, furniture and other items, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Phillips said the university has a lot of items that need storing during various times of the year, and plans are to build the facility with the possibility of doubling the size in the future.
Phillips said its location in the back of campus will prevent it from being very visible.
In the coming months, Bryant will return to the Planning Board with a master plan for the whole campus, Phillips said. The town has been after Bryant for a while to provide a master plan to prevent the university from returning to the Planning Board every time it puts in a new building.
“They have some big things in the works we’re eager to see,” Phillips said.
He said the plan will look between 10 and 20 years down the road and show anything the university is considering adding.
“It will be a master plan for the entire campus next month, if not the following month,” Phillips said.
