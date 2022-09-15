SMITHFIELD – Bryant University representatives will come before the Planning Board for the preliminary plan review of a 10,000-square-foot storage facility tonight, Sept. 15, before returning in October or November for a review of the university’s development plan for the next several years.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Bryant will show the Planning Board plans for the 10,000-square-foot facility located in the rear of the campus for the storage of desks, staging, furniture and other items, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips.

