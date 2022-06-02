On Saturday, June 4, the scouts of BSA Troop 438 will be hosting a Chowder and Clam Cakes Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pacheco Park in North Smithfield.
Mickey G’s Clam Shack will be providing $15 meals of either clam cakes and clam chowder, or chicken fingers and French fries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.