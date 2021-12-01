NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ruth Bucci is stepping down from the Historic District Commission she has led for the past three or so years, and Vice Chairman Joseph Giammarco is set to take over.
Giammarco, a different Joe Giammarco than the former councilman, has been active for years in maintaining local cemeteries.
Bucci said her resignation will become official at a Dec. 7 HDC meeting. She said family matters and personal responsibilities are simply taking too much of her time to continue on.
“It’s a big job,” she said.
Bucci also recently stepped down from the Environmental Commission, where an effort to bring more decorative flowers to town never really got off the ground, she said.
Asked if the HDC still has an important place when it comes to preserving local history, despite some claims otherwise by departing members in the past few years, Bucci said that yes, it certainly does.
“There’s a lot to be done,” she said.
Bucci said she’s told Giammarco that she’ll help him through the transition. His greatest quality is that he really cares, she said.
Giammarco, who will be acting chairman until an official organization in January, said his goal is simply to encourage people to preserve the historic value of their properties. The board has a few openings, he said.
“I would encourage people who are interested in history in town to apply and fill those seats,” he said.
He said he definitely sees the HDC continuing to have an important role in North Providence, particularly in reviewing designs for buildings in historic district areas. Many of the mistakes in destroying local history happened when he was a child, he said, but there’s still a lot to save.
“There are still historic districts and historic looks to areas that need to be maintained,” he said.
Among the accomplishments Bucci said she’s most proud of from her time with the board she joined in 2017 has been supporting people who want to preserve historic buildings and contributing to the preservation of certain landmarks, particularly the Brayton School in Centredale.
She said she’s also happy the commission was successful in keeping the World War I monument at the Centredale roundabout where it is on the outside of the traffic circle rather than moving it inside, saying the clock that Mayor Charles Lombardi had installed instead is a much better option and has helped create a much more beautiful area.
Smaller tasks, such as the commission approving an application for new windows in a historic home in the Fruit Hill neighborhood in June, are also important, she said.
Log In
