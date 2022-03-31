LINCOLN — A comment made during last week’s Lincoln Budget Board meeting with the school department was taken widely out of context, according to members of the Budget Board.
The board met with school leaders on March 22 to defend the merits of next year’s proposed school spending plan.
The contentious meeting came to a boiling point over a “misconstrued” comment made by Budget Board member Michael O’Connell about an hour into the meeting.
The group had been discussing the need to add more special education teachers next year.
Superintendent Larry Filippelli said Lincoln is facing an enrollment increase of 76 students, and that they need to hire specialized staff to meet those students’ needs.
O’Connell expressed concerns about the increase and urged school leaders to look at the student/teacher ratio and explore opportunities for consolidation.
Filippelli said the student/teacher ratio isn’t an exact science, in that they might have two new students who require four staff members, “... two highly specialized teachers and an aid. And, if they require a trach, let’s say, you have to hire a full time nurse to be with them every day. We can’t control that.”
“That’s maybe the kind of student you probably wouldn’t want to attract there,” O’Connell replied.
“Oh my God,” Filippelli said quietly. Student Services Director Allynn Grantham gasped and glanced at Asst. Supt. Kevin McNamara, who shifted uncomfortably in his chair and rubbed his temples.
The conversation continued for a brief moment when School Committee Chairman Joseph Goho argued the cost savings of expanding in-house special education programs, but Budget Board Co-chair Michael Babbitt interrupted to address the elephant in the room.
“Hang on, this whole room just gasped at something Mike just said. I don’t think he meant it that way,” Babbitt said. “We’re saying: of the few students who require an exorbitant amount of funding or care, and if we don’t provide it … does it make fiscal sense to do that, if they can get that care somewhere else where they’re better provided for.”
Grantham said, when talking about a student that requires a high level of nursing care, Lincoln will still be paying for the nurse plus tuition if that student is sent to another district.
“Now we’re taking an extremely challenging student and putting them on a bus for 90 minutes when that care could be provided next door,” she said. “When you’re looking at just the cost it’s hard to value that. Now we’re saying: we don’t want to educate you, we don’t want you in our school?”
Babbitt said that wasn’t the case at all, only that the board was trying to be fiscally responsible.
“We never said we didn’t want a child taken care of,” he added, before the small audience at town hall erupted.
Co-chair Carl Brunetti called out for order in the council chambers.
“Mike’s comment was misconstrued,” Babbitt continued. “I know the man. He doesn’t want the kids in this town to be cheated. We’re just trying to understand if this makes sense.”
O’Connell then began to explain himself, saying when he spoke with Grantham and other school leaders a few years ago, they indicated the number of out-of-district special education students would never get to zero.
“The clearest way to say it is that it’s the law to educate kids in the least-restrictive environment,” Goho said. “When the Budget Board asks why … it’s because the law dictates that.”
“Mike’s not saying anything you’re not,” countered Babbitt. “There’s 10 kids you’re not taking in.”
“For those other 10, the district is not the least-restrictive environment,” said School Committee member Kristina Donabedian.
Tension remains in subsequent meetings
When the Budget Board reconvened the next day, Brunetti started by reading an email sent by School Committee Chairman Joseph Goho asking about the purpose of the previous two-hour meeting. Goho also took issue with the Budget Board’s “defensiveness” after the school budget presentation.
“Write back and tell him if he wasn’t talking maybe he’d know what it was for,” said Budget Board member Rhonda LaCombe.
Brunetti said he and Goho exchanged a few emails back and forth, while Babbitt separately corresponded with school officials after the meeting.
“There were apparently a few calls into the town today, all to do with the discussion where the big gasp was heard,” Babbitt said of the previous evening’s ordeal. “People took it way out of context.”
Babbitt said Grantham emailed him after the meeting, offering up any resources available so that the Budget Board might gain a better understanding of Lincoln’s special education programming.
He said, “I wrote back that we have a desire to work collaboratively with [Grantham] and the school department. The numbers would seem high to anyone on a child versus full-time equivalent comparison. The conversation that left members in gasps was a bit unfair in my opinion. He was repeating a discussion we had with you a few years ago.”
Babbitt said O’Connell was specifically commenting on the example scenario given by Fillippelli, with one child needing four full-time equivalents.
“We’re not monsters. We’re trying to help on both sides of the aisle, educationally and to the taxpayer,” he said, adding that the Budget Board “may reduce items we feel inflated,” but that it’s ultimately up to the school department to manage its budget.
“If the school administration must cut one program or another, that is their choice.
“We as a town would love to finance every item on the list, but it would be fiscally irresponsible to let the funds get out of control,” he said. “That’s how I left it.”
He reiterated once more that O’Connell’s point was taken “way out of context.” O’Connell agreed, saying, “that’s 100 percent accurate.”
