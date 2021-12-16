LINCOLN — As Lincoln heads into budget season, elected leaders are finding it difficult to fill two open positions on the town’s Budget Board, serving District 3 (Limerock/Fairlawn) and District 2 (Lonsdale).
Town Council President Keith Macksoud said he and Councilor Bruce Ogni have been actively seeking volunteers for those seats, seeking taxpayers “who would like to play a very pivotal role in the preparation and submission of next year’s budget, which would be presented at the 2022 Financial Town Meeting.”
The Budget Board does not draft a budget for the town. Rather, the board reviews and edits the Town Administrator’s annual budget. The budget is usually presented to the board in February.
Macksoud said they’d like to fill both vacancies in the coming weeks, so that the individuals could be appointed at the January council meeting.
The duties of the Budget Board, laid-out in chapter 4-3 of the town charter, include researching the recommendations of various departments’ budget requests, including the school department. Members may ask the finance director, department heads or board chairs to explain their estimates and recommendations.
Macksoud said he’s hopeful they’ll be able to fill the openings in time for budget season. They’ve been trying to find volunteers since July’s Financial Town Meeting, to no avail.
Macksoud said the most recent person to express interest did not work out, because the town’s budget season runs through tax season, and they worked as an accountant.
You don’t need to be a finance or accounting professional to serve on the board, he said. Volunteers need only, “have a desire to serve the town.”
“There are 10 positions on the board, 11 with the moderator. That’s at least eight people willing to teach you about the process and help you come along. You’re not developing the budget. You’re overseeing what’s being presented to you,” he said. “You’re the taxpayer’s view on the spending plan.”
He said it’s a unique opportunity to advocate for fellow taxpayers, and to ask pertinent questions about where money is being spent in town.
The board typically meets weekly on Thursday evenings leading up to the May Financial Town Meeting.
“For years, one of the major reasons that our Town has been able to maintain and improve our financial solvency and bond rating has been due in no small part to the diligent work of the Budget Board,” he noted. “Councilman Ogni and I feel that this is a very educational and rewarding opportunity for those who are willing to serve their community, and encourage those who are interested to contact us by sending an email to our Town Clerk, Lillian Silva at lsilva@lincolnri.org.”
