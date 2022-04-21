LINCOLN – The Lincoln Budget Board has finalized its proposed spending package for fiscal year 2022-2023.
After several months analyzing Town Administrator Phil Gould’s budget proposal, the Budget Board is nearly ready to put the final decision to the taxpayers on May 9.
Voters will decide whether to approve a total budget of $94,771,201. That represents a small increase over Gould’s original proposal, which called for a total budget of $93,386,378.
The Budget Board stuck pretty close to Gould’s overall ask of $60.3 million to fund the school department, but the board added another $17,685 to that line.
The school department had initially asked the town for roughly $44.4 million, leaving a shortfall of about $547,000. School officials said they’d be going back to the drawing board to fund the anticipated shortfall.
One item of significance in the updated budget proposal is a streetlight buyout/National Grid refund of $305,000, which will move Lincoln closer to moving its streetlights to LED.
Other capital priorities for next year include:
- Using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for eight new public works trucks, costing around $530,000
- $423,560 in general school projects.
- $398,000 to update the Library Media Center at Central Elementary School, and $350,000 to do the same at Saylesville Elementary.
- Using $150,000 in ARPA funds to update the town’s comprehensive plan.
- $120,000 for a tractor with a flail mower.
- $100,000 for improvements at Lime Acres Park. The town is hoping to receive a Department of Environmental Management grant for the rest of the work.
- A $60,550 Hearthside maintenance grant.
