CUMBERLAND – The first of three hearings on Mayor Jeff Mutter’s proposed budget is set for tonight, June 2, 6 p.m. at McCourt Middle School on Highland Avenue.
A second hearing and first vote is planned for June 6, also at 6 p.m., but this one will be held at Town Hall on Broad Street. A third hearing and final vote will then be held on June 13, also at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Council President Mike Kinch says he hasn’t heard any whisperings of dramatic changes to Mutter’s $111 million proposal for 2022-2023, but he’s encouraging everyone to come out and let their voices be heard on the spending plan. Town department heads have been instructed to attend hearings either in-person or on Zoom video.
The key item for discussion again this year is sure to be the proposed budget to the School Department, which Mutter has said could see various one-time measures to add to a proposed increase of $1.1 million. School officials had requested a nearly $3 million increase.
Cumberland has an unusual unsynchronized budget, meaning an increase approved this June won’t be finalized until next spring, allowing officials to set the tax rates then based on what occurs during the fiscal year.
There are many factors to be considered in that budget, which is calling for an overall increase of just under 3 percent, according to Mutter. The increase finalized for the fiscal year wrapping up now was 1.7 percent.
Though there are many fixed costs in the budget, such as debt service increases for school improvements and pay increases for employees, there are also some factors that could impact spending, including the town decisions on American Rescue Plan Act spending. Other potential factors include state action on the vehicle excise tax and reimbursements for school housing aid.
The state has a maximum cap on a local tax levy, or total amount collected in taxes, of 4 percent, but Cumberland has a local cap of 3 percent.
