NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town leaders are set to hear from residents what the average citizen thinks of a proposed 2023-2024 spending plan.
An opening public hearing on the proposed budget is planned for next Monday, April 24, starting at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St.
Budget hearings traditionally draw few to attend, especially in a year without a tax rate increase, but a revaluation where property values across North Providence rose by 37 percent, meaning a tax increase for many due to market trends, could shift that dynamic a bit.
To get ahead and be better prepared for the annual lengthy budget meeting with department heads on April 28 at 9 a.m., Town Councilor Mario Martone and the finance subcommittee have been holding a series of preliminary meetings to delve into the spending. Those meetings were set for April 11, 13, 18 and 20.
Mayor Charles Lombardi reiterated this week that he believes the budget he’s proposed is a “sound” and “workable” one, with little in terms of spending fluff.
Though town residents aren’t seeing an overall tax rate increase, as the rate will actually need to be dropped to account for new higher property values after the revaluation, many residents will see an increase, especially if their home’s value went up more than the average.
A second and final budget hearing on what Lombardi describes as a “bare bones budget” is scheduled for May 18, also at 5:30 p.m. and also at Town Hall.
The budget proposed no local budget increase to North Providence schools, which are about to see additional significant funds following a taxpayer-approved bond last fall.
Lombardi has noted that the town is in solid financial shape, boasting $18.5 million in savings and achieving a solid budget proposal despite securing new contract agreements with all local unions.
