NORTH SMITHFIELD – This town is on track to utilize mutual aid rescues from other communities 353 times this year, outpacing last year’s totals and causing a serious risk to public safety, say officials.
When vehicles don’t have the personnel to drive them, they can’t be on the road, leading to others being called in, they emphasized this week.
The North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday approved a $48.5 million budget that slightly increases overall spending from what the Budget Committee proposed.
The council found savings in some areas but bumped up spending in others that members deemed more critical, including $216,000 more to add a pair of emergency personnel and substantial increases to fuel line items amid rising gas prices, as recommended by Councilor Paul Vadenais.
Fire Chief David Chartier told the council that there were mutual aid rescues 10 times in 12 days, continuing a trend seen over seven years of a study to track an issue he said is not going away. The town has a problem, he said, and “if we keep kicking it down the road, we’re going to have an issue.”
Spending a little more money could potentially save lives, Chartier said, with 31 mutual aid rescues in both April and May, or about one per day. He’s recommending adding an additional two personnel in each of the next four years, or eight more people total to man a new rescue vehicle.
Councilor Kimberly Alves, who would later make the motion to increase the total to the Fire Department, said it was “staggering” to hear that 20 percent of EMS calls are being answered by crews from other communities.
Town Council President John Beauregard said that while this is a financially tough move, it’s the right one for the safety of town residents.
Vadenais noted that North Smithfield is not unique in needing mutual aid runs, and does plenty to aid other communities when they need it.
Beauregard countered that the small size of the town’s force makes it unique, saying the call volume is starting to exceed the people on duty.
Vadenais then said that it’s too easy for people to just call in a non-emergency and be taken to the emergency room and avoid the wait, though he conceded that there are liability issues if personnel decline to take them.
Vadenais said he’d like to see the addition of more personnel tied to third-party billing to put some of that revenue toward paying them.
Beauregard said he doesn’t think billing is going to cover the cost by itself, at some $1 million for the eight additional personnel.
Earlier this year, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski referred to the privately managed North Smithfield Fire and Rescue Service as “woefully understaffed,” calling a 25-minute response time in one cited case a matter of life or death for residents.
On the cuts side of the budget, Vadenais spoke against a Budget Committee recommendation to add $100,000 for the purpose of attracting new businesses. The idea is a good one, he said, but there’s nothing concrete in place. The way one attracts business is to invest in infrastructure, sewer and water, he said. The $100,000 was first cut by $75,000, then completely.
Another similar proposed item was $100,000 for land acquisition and preservation. Vadenais said he can’t see allocating that money without a specific piece of land the town is targeting, saying the town shouldn’t be going out looking for properties right now. The budget saw some big shifts this week, he said, and now is not the time.
Beauregard said open space is very important to the town, but he’ll go along with the cut.
Councilors said the 2022-2023 budget turned out to be a good and fair one, despite the challenges. Councilor Claire O’Hara said the town has no control over what the economy is doing right now, particularly rising fuel costs.
The final result of the vote was slightly more than a 2 percent spending increase, or $48,414,700, compared to the Budget Committee’s proposed increase of 1.75 percent, or $48,232,932. More importantly, according to Finance Director Cynthia Dejesus, the change in the increase on the levy, or total collected in taxes, which drives the tax rate, only goes up from about a proposed 1.8 percent to 1.85 percent.
On the education budget, the original request from the schools was for an increase of about 2.2 percent. The Budget Committee recommended less than a 1 percent increase, and the Town Council, after some maneuvering and increasing the fuel line item by $125,000 at the request of Vadenais, approved an increase of 2.1 percent.
Beauregard said the schools continue to do a good job. Officials are in the awkward position of wanting to help as much as possible but not wanting to blow the budget, he said. Good schools mean that people want to move here, he added, and that in turn helps boost property values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.