CENTRAL FALLS – The Building Futures Apprenticeship Rhode Island program provides free on-the-job training in a wide range of technical careers including painting, ironwork, welding, and carpentry.
Building Futures works with the Rhode Island College Workforce Hub to bring apprenticeship opportunities to those who are under-employed or working dead-end jobs.
Communications Director Rachel Miller said the program gives students a bit of everything in terms of large-scale commercial jobs. It runs three times per year, with about 16 people in a class for a total of 45-48 graduates annually.
Once students undergo orientation, they commit to five weeks of heavy full-time training from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in carpentry and laboring as well as in a welding lab.
“They get a good feel for the different trades,” Miller said. “They have a classroom learning component that covers a lot of math, we go over industry culture and norms as well as have a session on substance use. “
So far, Building Futures graduates have built their 12th affordable home in partnership with the city of Central Falls. Miller said many people know they are suited for career in carpentry but don’t have an access point to get involved with it or study it.
“If not for this program, (many) wouldn’t know where to start,” she said.
In addition to other requirements, apprentices must have a desire to work with their hands as well as work outdoors at any time of the year.
“There is so much happening from a public infrastructure standpoint,” Miller said. The workforce, Miller said, is aging and employers are motivated to bring in the next generation of tradespeople.
So far, more than 380 people have graduated from the apprenticeship program since it was established in 2008, including Emani Correia, of Pawtucket. Correia is a mason with Feole Masonry doing work at the William D’Abate school in Providence such as waterproofing, coating, and sheetrock. He also does brick-laying, as well as pointing, caulking, and cleaning, known as PCC.
“I enjoy doing a lot of caulking,” Correia said. “It seems easy, but doing it takes a lot of school. You’ve got to be really precise and calm or else it’ll mess up.”
He said he also enjoys working on air vapor barrier to prevent water from collecting.
“I enjoy the waterproofing aspect of it; there’s a lot of money to be made in it,” Correia said.
He said starting pay for his position is $23 per hour and every 1,000 hours, he gets a raise, “which is a lot of money to be made, especially for kids,” he said.
Correia said he was inspired to follow his brother’s footsteps after he saw him make it big in construction.
Before he worked as a mason, Correia was doing customer service at R1 Indoor Karting in Lincoln, which he says was a big transition.
“It was physically different switching over, but once you get used to it, it’s worth it,” he said. “I do a lot more heavy lifting now.”
The aspect from the apprenticeship program that helped Correia the most was learning to work with other people. In the program, he said they partnered you up, which gets one used to working with someone that they don’t know.
“Going in young, you don’t know anything about construction,” he said. “Being able to learn and enjoy it, I went in knowing how to handle tools. (The program) gives you what you need. Even now, I can still ask questions and they offer you help. We’re like a family.”
Correia said his biggest advice to current students is to not be afraid of messing up.
“The more you mess up, the more you learn,” he said. “I made mistakes and got frustrated but it shows you can and want to work.”
Though he generally wouldn’t change anything about his time in the program, Correia said that being prepared with tools is important.
He said he highly recommends the Building Futures program to anyone who wants to get involved with construction and carpentry.
“You’ll build connections and learn what you need to learn and more,” he said.
