WOONSOCKET – A pair of key rehabilitation projects are moving forward in the city.
Properties at 180-184 Avenue C and 55 and 75 Main St. in Woonsocket were approved for various dimensional variances during a Zoning Board meeting last week.
TMC Keywest LLC and MJ Investments are proposing multi-family housing on a single merged parcel on 12,533 square feet of land on the 180-184 Avenue C property.
Les Przybylko and his partners at John Messier Group, who had purchased The Call Building at 55 Main St. last year with plans to renovate it into apartments, would also extend their residential units to 75 Main St. with last week’s approvals.
According to city records, the 2.5-story, 3,751-square-foot front structure at 180 Avenue C was built in 1820, and held four units with seven bedrooms. The rear of the building is currently home to an upholstery shop. The abutting building at 184 Avenue C is a two-story wood-shingled warehouse built in 1920. It covers 14,168 square feet and is a warehouse-style building that includes a loading platform, a basement and an attic.
A front four-family structure is proposed for demolition, the rear upholstery shop would be converted into a single-family home, and the existing industrial building is proposed for conversion to five dwelling units.
The buildings on Avenue C are located in an R3 zone, made up of one- and two-family homes.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri said he was thrilled to hear that the projects were finally approved by zoning after being denied multiple times, especially the Avenue C one.
“So many people have tried to do things with that property,” he told The Breeze.
Mancieri said the buildings at Avenue C have been an eyesore for the neighborhood, and these projects moving forward will continue to help bring more people and business to Woonsocket. Mancieri, as well as City Planner Mike Debroisse, thanked the Planning Department for prioritizing the projects during Monday’s council meeting.
“I think the City Council is going to be very happy to see these projects,” said Debroisse.
