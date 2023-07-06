NORTH PROVIDENCE – The bulk of all crashes in town have happened at six intersections over the past three years.
No surprise to those who drive here, five of the six intersections involve Mineral Spring Avenue.
Centredale Bypass tops the list for crashes, according to data provided by the North Providence Police Department in response to a Breeze request, with three crashes in 2021, eight crashes last year, and four crashes so far in 2023.
Mineral Spring Avenue and Smithfield Road is second, with three crashes in 2021, two crashes in 2022, and two crashes this year.
Mineral Spring Avenue at Douglas Avenue is third, with one crash in 2021, three crashes in 2022, and five crashes this year.
Mineral Spring Avenue and Lexington Avenue is fourth, with one crash in 2021, two crashes last year, and one crash this year.
Mineral Spring Avenue and Woodward Road is fifth, with one crash in 2021, one crash last year, and six crashes so far this year.
Douglas Avenue and Goldsmith Street is sixth, with no crashes in 2021, two crashes last year, and two crashes this year.
As life has gotten back to normal during and after the pandemic, crashes overall at the six intersections have risen, with 20 crashes so far this year compared to 18 for all of last year and nine in 2021.
Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said the Centredale Bypass intersection listed is the intersection with Mineral Spring Avenue where Yacht Club Soda is located. He said they feel the uptick here is due to the new pattern and design with the nearby roundabout.
“We have plans to use more signage and mark the pavement leading to (the roundabout),” he said.
