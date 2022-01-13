SMITHFIELD – There’s been an increase in bullying in local schools compared to last year, according to Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco, who says bullying is returning to pre-pandemic levels in Smithfield.
Monaco reported at Monday’s School Committee meeting that at the mid-year point of the 2021-2022 school year, the district has investigated six reported incidents and found three to be cases of bullying.
In the report, Monaco said the number of bullying incidents decreased over the past two years, with fewer students physically in school and interacting during the pandemic. The current pattern of incidents is more consistent with pre-pandemic levels, she said.
“So again, we’re returning to right where we were before the pandemic,” Monaco said.
In 2019-2020, the district investigated 10 incidents, finding six to be bullying. In 2020-2021, six incidents were reported to the district, and two of them were found to be bullying.
Monaco noted that the district reports bullying incidents to the School Committee twice each year.
The breakdown saw one incident investigated at LaPerche Elementary School and found to be bullying, two each reported at Gallagher Middle and Smithfield High School, with one incident found to be bullying at each school. School administrators investigated one bullying report at Pleasant View Elementary School, but did not find it to in fact be a case of bullying.
Monaco said each school investigates bullying within its administration, and she later reviews the investigation to ensure that it was thorough.
The district upgraded bullying report forms to add an online component to encourage students, parents and staff to report incidents.
“We’ve removed another barrier to allow these incidents to be reported and investigated,” she said.
Monaco and Supt. Judy Paolucci both said the district did not see an increase in cyber-bullying reports last year when students were in school in person for only half of the school days.
Smithfield schools have “digital citizenship” instructions in library media center classes and use Common Sense Media resources as a basis for instruction. Bullying and cyberbullying are also addressed in the health curriculum.
The bullying reporting process is advertised at the beginning of each school year, and is repeated throughout the year, Monaco said.
The new district electronic reporting forms can be found at www.smithfield-ps.org/page/bullying-and-harassment and on all the schools’ websites.
“They have already been used, and we are hoping that this makes it easier for families and students to report bullying,” Monaco said.
She said the schools are continuing anti-bullying tactics at the middle school, and staff are proactive about teaching respect for all people. In addition, the district looks to administrators to model positive behavior by having rules in place and integrating those rules wherever possible.
