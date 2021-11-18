LINCOLN – Visitors to the Lincoln Commons mall say they’re hopeful that the property’s newest store will open in time for holiday shopping.
A new Burlington store is in the works off George Washington Highway/Route 116, where a trademark new red facade was installed this week.
The store will be located in an enlarged space that most recently housed Maurice’s, Dressbarn and Payless. Dressbarn had announced that it would shutter all of its stores nationwide in the spring of 2019.
In late June of that year, the Lincoln Mall property was sold to the New York-based Acadia Realty Trust for $55.7 million. That price included the main interior mall, Ocean State Job Lot building, Stop & Shop, Santander and McDonald’s, but not Target.
Acadia’s website now lists Burlington among its tenants at the mall. The investment firm, operating locally as “Lincoln Mall Owner LLC,” also operates 225,000 square feet of retail at the Midland Commons in Warwick.
Acadia quickly launched a rebranding campaign for the 578,790-square-foot Lincoln Mall, changing the name of the property to Lincoln Commons.
The property has transformed in recent years from a traditional interior mall to more of a shopping plaza, with large tenants that include Target, Stop & Shop, HomeGoods, Marshalls and Five Below.
A detached building contains Job Lot, Dollar Tree and Asia Grill, while the main building houses the larger stores, the future Burlington, and smaller amenities like X-Gold, SuperCuts, GNC and Famous Footwear. The former mall building also features the Cinemaworld movie theater, CW Lanes & Games, Maxx Fitness and Lincoln Tech.
Several retailers and eateries are located at the front of the property lot, including AT&T, Starbucks, Five Guys, IHOP, Chipotle and Capriotti’s.
The new Burlington will be located in a 25,000-square-foot space between Famous Footwear and GNC. The space is being expanded, with an addition added to the back and a reworked facade.
As other stores were shuttering due to the challenges of the pandemic, Burlington announced that it would be opening 75 new locations this fall across the country, though the actual opening date for Lincoln has not been revealed. The goal is to have a footprint of 2,000 stores.
Burlington shed the “Coat Factory” from its name several years ago as part of a rebranding, in order to communicate that Burlington is “more than just coats.” New signage for the stores includes a tagline calling out specific shopping categories: Ladies — Men’s — Baby — Home — Coats.
The company also has locations in Woonsocket, Warwick, Johnston, Cranston and East Providence, and South Attleboro, Mass.
Representatives from Acadia Realty did not return a request for comment on the new store, but the mall’s website lists Burlington as the future tenant in the space.
