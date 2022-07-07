NORTH SMITHFIELD – Amy Burns has been hired as principal of North Smithfield High School following a search to replace Tim McGee following his recent retirement.
Supt. Michael St. Jean made the announcement during last Thursday’s special School Committee meeting. He also congratulated Christine Lopes, who has been promoted from interim middle school principal to a long-term position.
St. Jean said the School Department saw roughly 20 applications for the NSHS principal position. The interview team narrowed the candidate pool down to eight, conducted initial interviews and moved two names forward for another round of interviews.
St. Jean said they’re thrilled to welcome Burns to North Smithfield, commenting that he “can’t think of anyone, across the state, with more experience that’s truly going to benefit North Smithfield High School and the entire community.”
She has worked as an assistant principal in Central Falls and Johnston, and as a principal in Johnston and Providence. Burns is on the faculty at the University of Rhode Island, where she teaches doctoral-level courses in statistics.
Burns holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, plus a master’s and Ph.D. in education. She wrote her dissertation on “the opportunity to learn the identification and measurement of school conditions that contextualize student achievement.”
She’s a published researcher, whose reports include a three-year Central Falls transformation study, a Woonsocket organizational structural study and various other reports for the Rhode Island Department of Education and the United States Department of Education.
“She also taught kindergarten,” added St. Jean. “She was an amazing principal; more knowledgeable than anyone I know. I’m absolutely thrilled she’s going to be joining our team.”
