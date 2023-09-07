WOONSOCKET – Founders Academy at Beacon is welcoming a new principal for the new school year.
John Burns told The Breeze that he feels great about going into the new year in the role, as Beacon has been a fixture in the community for two decades.
“With the first week of school under our belt, there is a lot of excitement and positivity about what our little middle school can do,” he said.
Burns received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Rhode Island College in 2010, and in 2015, he received his master’s in educational leadership.
He served as a musical educator and director of choirs at Villa Nova Middle School for six years, until June 2016. For about seven years, he served as the assistant principal of Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield.
Burns had been the organist and adult choir director at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Pawtucket in 2010. He was also the associate conductor and accompanist for the Rhode Island Children’s Chorus.
He told The Breeze back in 2016 that he was hoping to get into a career that would impact a wider view of students.
According to Logistic and Communications Coordinator Samantha Baffoni, his background in music and theater arts is perfectly aligned with the school’s mission to nurture students’ artistic expression.
Burns said he thinks Woonsocket already has a thriving arts culture with such assets as the Levitt AMP concert series, arts organizations and programming for youth, shows at the Stadium Theatre, Beacon Charter Schools, and more.
“I’m really looking forward to empowering our middle school students to have a voice in their community, giving them tools to express themselves, and fostering a feeling of safety and belonging,” he said.
Burns said he recently hired two full-time arts educators at Founders to fully develop the arts approach in culinary arts, visual arts, and theater.
He adds that he is looking forward to building Founders Academy’s core arts curriculum to enhance and renew the school’s focus on the arts, and to establish a culture of creativity at the school.
